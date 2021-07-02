NORTH HAVERHILL — For the second time, Damion Yeargle, the Littleton man who pleaded guilty three years ago to shooting to death a police informant, is attempting to withdraw his guilty pleas, take his case to trial and enlist a new attorney, at possible taxpayer expense.
During a status conference at Grafton Superior Court on Friday, his new lawyer, Don Topham, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, said he’s helped free two people during his time as legal director of a Utah-based innocence project, but suggested that the Yeargle case could be a challenge because it’s different from those cases and the hundreds of others he’s looked at.
The prosecutor also said Yeargle faces an uphill slog.
Yeargle’s argument in seeking a new attorney is that he was represented by ineffective legal counsel when he pleaded guilty in May 2018 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the May 27, 2016 shooting of Robert Pierog, outside Pierog’s West Main Street apartment in Littleton.
On April 21, 2021, Yeargle, 26, filed a handwritten motion for a trial and new counsel from the New Hampshire State Prison, in Concord, where is he serving a sentence of 36 to 72 years.
Arguing he has a constitutional right to an attorney, he asked the court to appoint him new legal representation on the grounds of ineffective assistance provided by his former attorneys, Richard Guerriero and Ted Lothstein.
According to the case summary, if the case goes to trial Yeargle would be charged with first-degree murder, a count that carries life imprisonment without the possibility of parole and a charge he initially faced before he took a plea for second-degree murder.
On May 5, the court granted his motion for new counsel and scheduled the status conference.
On June 4, Don Topham, of the office of the New Hampshire Public Defender, was appointed as Yeargle’s new attorney.
On Friday, Topham, speaking remotely via video during the status conference, told the judge he’s not yet met with Yeargle in person at the prison, but has spoken with him on the telephone a number of times.
“The issue was that discovery is voluminous, over 3,000 pages,” said Topham. “I wasn’t able to get that until about 10 days ago. I started going through it, but I’m only a fraction of the way through it. I have read Mr. Yeargle’s motion. I need to fully read and comprehend discovery before I’m able to do anything else in the case.”
Before returning to work in his native New Hampshire, Topham was the legal director of the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center.
“My work helped free two people who were wrongly convicted,” he said. “These cases take a long time and a lot of effort. That’s where we are now … I’m going to need at least two months to go through everything, meet with Mr. Yeargle, and try and see where he’s coming from and see what issues I can see in the case.”
He told the judge he wanted to say two things from the outset.
“The first is that I know the court had a very lengthy colloquy with Mr. Yeargle before he pled guilty,” said Topham. “From his standpoint, going forward, I think that is troubling for him. Also, he had two of the best attorneys in my opinion in the state of New Hampshire. I’ve looked at hundreds of post-conviction cases, maybe thousands, and the ones I’ve seen questions on are cases where those things didn’t occur. I’m going to need time to digest this and see where I can go with it.”
The prosecutor in the case from the beginning, Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, who also appeared at Friday’s proceeding remotely, said he does not object to Topham taking the time he needs.
“That’s understandable and I think he rightly recognizes there’s an uphill road here,” said Ward.
Judge Lawrence MacLeod suggested reassembling in 90 days.
“I think in 90 days I’ll have a much better handle of what’s going on,” said Topham. “I don’t know where this is going, but I think at that time I will be able to tell you where it’s going.”
In a May 5 order on the approval and appointment of legal counsel, New Hampshire Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau stated to Yeargle that “Upon the conclusion of your case, the judge will determine if you have to reimburse the state for your legal expenses.”
On May 28, Yeargle, who did not appear by video screen from the state prison during Friday’s hearing, also requested the transcript from his sentencing hearing.
In seeking legal new counsel in 2019, Yeargle claimed he thought was only pleading guilty to accomplice to murder.
In December 2019, Caroline Brown, the attorney Yeargle enlisted after Lothstein and Guerriero in his attempt to have the court set aside his pleas of guilty and take his murder charges to trial, withdrew from the case.
In a motion to the court, Brown said that Yeargle was uncooperative in helping his own case and she “cannot continue to effectively represent Mr. Yeargle without his willingness to fulfill certain requests and obligations needed for preparation of this case.”
After the judge granted her motion to withdraw, Brown said of Yeargle, “although he has high hopes,” she is uncertain “he has the ability to retain someone” as his attorney.
Prosecutors said Yeargle, conspiring with two other men, gunned down Pierog with a .22-caliber rifle in retaliation for Pierog being an informant for Bethlehem police.
In January 2019, Quad Kadle, 23, of Jefferson, who knocked on Pierog’s door to lure him down the steps for the ambush, pleaded guilty to his role as a murder conspirator for a prison sentence of 13 to 30 years.
In March 2019, Nicholas Skidmore, 26, of Littleton, who drove Yeargle and Kadle to and from the scene, pleaded guilty for his role as a conspirator and was given the same sentence of 13 to 30 years, although Skidmore is eligible for a five-year sentence reduction for cooperating with police.
For the murder, the trio wore gloves to hide their fingerprints and bandanas to conceal their faces, said prosecutors.
When questioned by police the following morning, they denied involvement but were arrested and charged several days later after police discovered evidence and the rifle discarded along back roads in Vermont.
