LITTLETON - The town got a big boost this week when the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded it $575,000 in tax credits for its town commons plan.
“We’re excited to partner with NH CDFA to implement the community vision of Littleton Riverfront Commons project,” Town Manager Andrew Dorsett said Wednesday. “Littleton moves one step closer to the development of this project. Littleton is a New England Town without a town common, but soon it will have one.”
It won’t be a static space, but a vibrant, flexible space that supports local farmers, businesses, community events, tourism, and outdoor lifestyles, he said.
Planned in the economic development and recreation project is expanded parking for the downtown area, a connection to the nearby rail trail, a welcome center, and a permanent home for the Littleton Farmers Market that the CDFA said supports 45 small businesses.
Each year, the CDFA awards a total of $5 million in tax credits in a competitive grant round for community economic development initiatives.
Grants made to eligible projects are in the form of tax credit equity, and businesses support awarded projects through purchasing the credits, resulting in the project receiving a donation and the company receiving a 75-percent state tax credit against the contribution.
The credit can be applied against the business profits tax, business enterprise tax, or insurance premium tax and the donation can be eligible for treatment as a state and federal charitable contribution.
The CDFA tax credit program is aimed at cultivating public-private partnerships to fund local projects.
Littleton’s riverfront commons plan also has buy-in by residents, who at the March town meeting voted 769-434 to approve a town share of $175,000 toward the total $800,000 project that will establish a 7-acre commons to provide green space and space for events and recreation by the river.
The planning for the project will advance this year and the work will begin in 2021.
In September, a design charrette, or visioning session, facilitated by Plan New Hampshire was held at the Littleton Opera House. It involved business and community members who gave input on what they would like to see in the area - recurring suggestions were the green space, flexible space for multiple uses, more parking spaces, and more lighting.
The 7 acres are currently owned by Ron Murro, who will sell the land to the town.
About $400,000 will go toward the purchase and another $400,000 to build it out.
The three-phased project will involve acquisition of the property and site development, pedestrian-scale lighting, the parking area, development of utilities, and creating the community flex space for concerts and other events, said Dorsett.
The second phase involves renovating the red barn to install restrooms, the welcome center, and space for events and space to support whatever might be going on in the commons.
The third phase involves re-engineering Riverglen Lane, the access off Cottage Street, to make it more pedestrian-friendly.
A concept is being looked at to make Riverglen Lane one-way only coming in off Cottage Street with a segment that loops behind the Littleton Area Senior Center and connects to an old access route back to Cottage Street, he said.
To date, the businesses that have identified their willingness to purchase tax credits for the Littleton Riverfront Commons are AutoSaver Group’s Littleton Chevrolet Buick, CAI Technologies, Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy, Gellfam Management Corp. Five Guys and Cinnabon Traveler’s Inn, Union Bank, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, said Katelyn Robinson, director of economic development for the CDFA.
“With the announcement of the CDFA tax credit award, Littleton will be actively seeking out additional businesses to support the project through purchase of the tax credits,” she said.
