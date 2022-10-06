Littleton Named A ‘Quintessential’ Small NE Town
The town of Littleton, whose busy Main Street is pictured here on Thursday, was ranked by Reader's Digest in the top 10 nicest places in America last year, and recently was named one of the most quintessential small towns in New England in an updated study by Strategistico . (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton was recently named one of the most quintessential small towns in New England in 2022, edging out over 1,400 other communities in an updated study by Strategistico, a data-driven research website that provides insights about living and traveling in the U.S.

To determine the most exemplary small towns in New England that best reflect the region’s qualities and values, Strategistico ranked all the towns based on several key metrics, including their dining and entertainment options, vibrancy of their arts & culture scene, availability of historic sites, outdoor amenities, cost of living, walkability, crime rate, and overall atmosphere.

