Littleton Named A ‘Quintessential’ Small NE Town

The town of Littleton, whose busy Main Street is pictured here on Thursday, was ranked by Reader's Digest in the top 10 nicest places in America last year, and recently was named one of the most quintessential small towns in New England in an updated study by Strategistico . (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton was recently named one of the most quintessential small towns in New England in 2022, edging out over 1,400 other communities in an updated study by Strategistico, a data-driven research website that provides insights about living and traveling in the U.S.
To determine the most exemplary small towns in New England that best reflect the region’s qualities and values, Strategistico ranked all the towns based on several key metrics, including their dining and entertainment options, vibrancy of their arts & culture scene, availability of historic sites, outdoor amenities, cost of living, walkability, crime rate, and overall atmosphere.
They evaluated 1,446 towns with a population of 25,000 residents or under across New England and identified the top 12 that scored the highest overall across all of these categories.
“Littleton truly embodies the spirit of the ideal New England experience. This idyllic town in northern New Hampshire features a classic Main Street with local shops and restaurants that represent the heartbeat of the community,” stated Strategistico’s Luisa Favaretto. “There is also the dramatic backdrop of the White Mountains on the horizon, making Littleton one of the most beautiful places in the whole region to visit or settle in.”
Strategistico, she added, is an independent online research organization that provides data-driven insights about living and traveling in the U.S. Its nationally recognized work has been featured in numerous newspapers and official city government websites across America.
