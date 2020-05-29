LITTLETON — For a while, there was a mystery in town - who in the heck is keeping the Dells Conservation and Picnic Area looking so good?
It was a question posed by Littleton Board of Selectmen Chairman Carrie Gendreau, who decided to do some snooping around.
On the town’s green-up day, for instance, Gendreau and others noticed that someone took the time to rake and beautify.
“Who has been here?” she asked.
Selectman Roger Emerson soon provided a name - Jimmy Duranty.
“I come by here at 6:30 in the morning and he’s usually out there with his clippers or a mower,” said Emerson.
For his efforts in not only keeping the park clean but in making improvements, Duranty was honored with a certificate of appreciation on Friday and named Littleton Citizen of the Month for May 2020, a new appreciation program selectmen are eager to continue.
“I just started doing more and more,” Duranty, who lives right next door to The Dells, said of what has become a labor of love.
Bestowing Duranty with the certificate were Gendreau, Emerson, and Selectman Chad Stearns, who met Duranty at the park and took a stroll on its nearly mile-long loop, the towering trees shading them from a hot sun.
Nominating Duranty was Emerson.
“I’ve known him for a lot of years,” said Emerson.
The Dells Conservation and Picnic Area, a free attraction in town on Dells Road that is maintained by the Littleton Conservation Commission and used by all ages in all seasons, has the wooded Dells Nature Trail and walking paths, picnic areas with fireplaces, and Dells Pond that has a deck and is stocked with fish.
It’s a popular spot for bird watchers and for kids to go fishing and is host to wildlife that include water birds, Canada geese, raccoon, beaver, and the occasional bear or fox wandering through.
Dells Park was created in 1917 after Daniel Remich gave the town an area of land known as The Dells to be kept as a “park forever.”
The certificate honoring Duranty reads, “Jimmy Duranty has donated hours and energy to maintain and enhance the natural beauty of The Dells by keeping the area clear of both trash and debris. The picnic tables have all been freshly painted and the fireplaces cleaned … Thank you, Jimmy Duranty, for your dedication to the Littleton community.”
Duranty, a Littleton native “from day one,” is retired from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, after spending 30 years driving a 10-wheeler maintaining the Franconia Notch during winters and going wherever the department needed him in the North Country during the summer.
Although retired, he’s far from idle.
He’s been continually working on the trail, which is 7/10 of a mile and which Emerson called “immaculate.”
Duranty also improved the nature trail by removing the tree roots that were sticking up and then smoothing the dug-up areas with dirt he brought in, one wheelbarrow at a time.
“He’s made it safer for senior citizens,” said Emerson.
Not content to call it a day, Duranty straightened the boardwalk crossing a small stream that was leaning into the water and also secured it so it doesn’t get pushed around during times of high water, said Emerson.
‘This is a hidden treasure for Littleton” said Emerson, who encouraged the town’s senior citizens to use it more.
In the winter, Duranty is out there with the snow blower, keeping paths cleared.
The park closes at dusk, and Emerson said Duranty is the one who puts the sawhorse up at the other end to keep people out at night.
Another project of Duranty’s, with help from his son-in-law, will be removing the big tree that fell into the pond.
The park area, adjacent to Glenwood Cemetery has at least 16 graves, some of the earliest in town and not all marked, and Duranty found the headstone of one when he was clipping bushes.
His history with the park stretches back to his mother, Christine Everest, who used to go swimming in the pond.
Today, Duranty and his wife, Mary Ann, enjoy their days and evenings on a chair overlooking the same pond.
“In the middle of town you have this,” Duranty said, marveling at the beauty of The Dells. “It’s wonderful.”
Following Duranty’s honor, Gendreau said the goal is to continue the citizen of the month appreciation.
“We are going to be looking for nominations,” she said.
There are no hard-and-fast requirements for qualifying and the town is looking for “an unsung hero type,” said Gendreau.
“Every month, we’d like to honor somebody,” she said.
Emerson said town is looking for those who go “above and beyond” and community members are welcome to reach out with names of those residents deserving of the honor.
