Littleton Native Reappointed As State BEA Commissioner

A Littleton native has been reappointed as commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
On Wednesday, the five-member New Hampshire Executive Council unanimously confirmed Caswell for a second four-year term.
Caswell, 52, was the first commissioner of the BEA, which was formed in 2017.
“I have been privileged to serve in this role for four years and to be confirmed for another term is great honor,” Caswell said in a statement. “We have a great team at BEA and I am truly excited to continue to grow our economy and expand opportunity statewide.”
The BEA has under its umbrella the Division of Economic Development, which focuses on boosting the economic vitality of the state, and the Division of Travel and Tourism, which promotes New Hampshire as a destination for domestic and international visitors.
“He’s done a good job, but he has a lot more work to do and he needs to continue focusing on the North Country,” District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney told the Caledonian-Record Wednesday afternoon. “That is part of the way I view his reappointment.”
Kenney defined the North Country as Coos County and northern Grafton and northern Carroll counties.
“He needs to continue to support travel and tourism, economic development, rest stop areas, and what now appears to be the Office of Strategic Initiatives that is going to be placed under his department, under House Bill 2, which means that he’s going to have responsibility for rural broadband implementation along with energy projects,” said Kenney. “Broadband is critical for northern New Hampshire … He’s at a critical time here in New Hampshire and in that position. His department, while small, will have a big impact on the state. We definitely need his presence up here.”
Kenney said he’s looking forward to working with Caswell and his department and with Caswell’s “ace in the hole,” Benoit Lamontagne, industrial agent for BEA’s Division of Economic Development, “to do some great things for the North Country.”
In a statement about Caswell’s reappointment, New Hampshire officials said Caswell and his staff built the BEA from the ground up and Caswell is the state’s chief economic official who encourages and promotes economic vitality for New Hampshire residents, recruits businesses and workforce, promotes the state’s tourism industry, and grows international trade and relationships for New Hampshire businesses across the globe.
Caswell worked to advance the state’s connection between its economy and outdoor resources by creating the Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development, making New Hampshire one of only 16 states with this distinction, they said.
In 2020, Caswell pivoted to a leadership role to drive state economic relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, spearheaded the state’s economic recovery efforts in coordination with other state agencies, co-chaired the state Economic Reopening Task Force, and, since September, has served as the head of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR), with responsibility for the development, deployment, and management of more than $2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funds to New Hampshire, said officials.
“Taylor Caswell has been instrumental in recruiting businesses, promoting tourism, and helping the state respond to COVID-19 as executive director of GOFERR,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Taylor has done a great job these last four years and I am excited for the next four.”
Prior to becoming BEA commissioner, Caswell served as executive director of the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.