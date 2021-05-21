LITTLETON — There’s a new owner and new vision at The Northern Frosty Bar.
A husband-and-wife team is expanding operations to include fresh seafood offerings and is focusing on a family-run eatery that provides quality food at a reasonable price.
Formerly called the White Mountain Frosty Bar, The Northern Frosty Bar, “Home of the Northern Lobster Roll,” at 356 Union St., celebrates its grand opening today, Saturday, May 22, and continues a nearly six-decade tradition of serving the community.
David Cryans Jr. and Jennifer Cryans bought the business from Lorisa Parker on Nov. 17 and began constructing an entirely new building in January after tearing down the old one.
“My wife has always wanted an ice cream bar ever since I’ve known her,” said David, a builder by trade who owns Northern Builders, a construction company and his main business, and Northern Enterprises LLC, a business involving several rental properties.
“I think I was 20 and I remember seeing an advertisement for a 1970s ice cream truck,” said Jennifer. “Dave and his dad were looking into buying it. That’s how long I wanted my own little ice cream truck. Luckily, we didn’t buy it because I don’t think the truck moved.”
David talked about the new name.
“The reason I changed it to The Northern Frosty Bar is because I have two other businesses and I wanted to make sure that this stayed in tune with my other businesses as far as the ‘northern,’” he said. “But I still wanted to keep the historical name of the ‘frosty bar.’”
The access, as it has been since first opening 55 years ago, couldn’t be any easier — customers walk up to a window along the sidewalk for their order, and they have the option of dining behind the building at one of eight tables, in a dining area that can seat a total of 32 people.
Quality and portion are paramount, he said.
“The biggest thing for me here at the Frosty Bar is I’m not trying to line my pockets and make a bunch of money,” he said. “That’s not what this is about for me. For me, it’s about a good service to the community, so your average blue collar family can go out on a Friday or Saturday night and treat a whole family to a nice quality dinner and not break their pockets. If I can break even at this place, I’m happy.”
Jennifer and David said the ice cream at the old Frosty Bar was fairly inexpensive and they are trying to keep prices comparable.
“We’ve added a large variety of fresh seafood,” said David.
Local vendors are also part of the operation.
“We partnered with Hatchland Farm Dairy [in North Haverhill] for our ice cream,” he said.
They are also buying maple syrup from the Split Rock Sap House in Littleton.
“I’m trying to buy as much stuff locally as I can, “said David.
Food ordering will also be easier, and customers can download an app on their mobile device and order ahead.
On Wednesday and Thursday, before the official opening, the Cryanses invited students from the nearby Lakeway Elementary School to stop by for some ice cream, and prior to that, David invited employees from his other businesses, as well as people from the community to try out the menu.
Long before they bought it, the Union Street establishment had been a part of the Cryans family.
“When they were little, our daughters used to come by and get a frosty cone,” said Jennifer.
The same two girls will now be behind the counter.
“Our girls are teenagers, so this will be their first job eventually,” she said.
Daughter Arianna, graduating high school in a few weeks, is 17, and daughter Cailee is a freshman.
“We are excited to have the kids work here and learn how to make a paycheck,” said Jennifer.
They also have new addition to the family, 17-month-old David.
“We’ve incorporated all of our kids’ names into the menu,” said David. “The baby cone is Little Dave, the small cones the Cailee, the medium cones the Ari, the large cones the Big Dave, and the banana split the Jenny.”
Along with his daughters, David’s mother, Robin Phillips, will be part of the team.
“She’s always been in the food service and is well known around here locally for the different delis she’s worked in,” he said. “She is a big asset to this establishment.”
The season will run from Saturday to Columbus Day in October, with hours of operation 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
For his primary business, David partnered with his father, David Cryans Sr. at Northern Builders, which he bought from his father several years ago.
He then branched off into Northern Enterprises, the name under which he buys properties.
No stranger to the food business, though, David became familiar with the industry while working for several local restaurants when he was younger, before entering the construction industry.
He’s looking forward to carrying on the Frosty Bar tradition.
“From the history of the Frosty Bar that we tried to dig up, there were two ladies from Vermont who owned it, I believe 55 years ago,” said David. “I cannot locate their names. They then sold it to Everett Chase, who owned it for several years, and I believe the Parkers owned it for 35 to 40 years after Everett Chase … We have some big shoes to fill at the Frosty Bar.”
They are up to the challenge.
On Wednesday, among those working behind the counter to serve the elementary school students was David’s great-aunt, Peggy Plante, 73, who has fond memories of working at the Frosty Bar when she was in junior high school.
“It’s all about family for us,” said David.
