Littleton: No Change? No Problem. Town Rolls Out ParkMobile

LITTLETON — No change?
No problem.
Two weeks after rolling it out, town officials are reporting no glitches with a new payment system for downtown parking called ParkMobile, which allows users to pay for parking straight from their phone, without coins or a park card.
“It was incredible how many people on the first day of roll-out were using ParkMobile,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith. “They are willing to pay a small fee for the convenience. It’s no cost to the community and it’s just a convenience fee for the user.
Contrary to some rumors, though, the traditional nickel-dime-quarter system remains in place for those who wish to pay with coins, said Smith.
“The current system is still in effect,” he said. “The fees to park have not changed. It’s still a dime-quarter-nickel system. You can still pay by coin and the time on the meters is still the same. There’s a lot of citizens who own park cards, where you pre-load your park card and use it on a meter to pay for your parking. All of those systems are in still in effect. There’s still a 2-hour limit on Main Street and the other places like the Community Center parking lot is four hours. There’s a 20-minute limit in front of the post office and 15 minutes in front of Schilling on Mill Street. All of those things have stayed the same. The only thing this has done is enhance the consumer’s ability to pay their parking fee.”
The coin system was kept in place because many people still use it and don’t use their phones for payment, said Smith.
“But we also know we’re a destination community and there’s a lot of people who travel to New Hampshire who are used to using their phones to pay for everything,” he said.
Town officials had been mulling the ParkMobile system for the better part of a year, as they looked at upgrading the software system on ticketing and how everything administratively is recorded with the system.
“This particular system didn’t cost us anything to put into effect,” said Smith. “They provided all the signage and everything to us at no cost to implement it.”
There is a 45-cent convenience fee for each ParkMobile transaction, regardless of time.
“That is passed onto the consumer if they choose to use this particular platform for their parking,” said Smith. “If they don’t, they can use the old school coins.”
Another plus of ParkMobile, which is used in most major cities in New England, is it integrates directly with iParq, which is Littleton’s cloud-based digital parking enforcement software, he said.
“For people who download the app for ParkMobile, it will tell them they’re in a community that has ParkMobile so they can find the parking,” said Smith. “The other key thing is our parking fees in Littleton are low. It makes Littleton a very attractive community to go to as a destination, specifically our Main Street. Our goal wasn’t to increase fees because we feel that makes Littleton attractive.”
The town provides free parking in a number of lots.
On the Littleton Police Department’s website is a link for ParkMobile and a link showing the free parking lots throughout downtown.
If people take the ParkMobile route, they can download an app on their phone, either through Apple or Android Google. The system accepts Google Pay and users can take a photograph of the smart code or put their camera on the smart code and it brings them directly to the website to pay, said Smith.
To pay for zone parking, users enter the zone number posted on the signs around the parking spot, select the amount of time needed, and touch the “start parking” button to begin. Time can also be extended on a mobile device.
“It’s on the poles and the meters themselves, so they don’t have to have the app or use Google Pay,” said Smith. “They can just text it and it will bring them to the site where they can make payment as well.”
A unique feature is a timer that tells the user when their time is about to expire.
ParkMobile can also be used in areas where there is no hardware or kiosk or parking meter.
“You simply put the zone in and pay for your parking,” said Smith. “Our parking enforcement officer is automatically notified when they’re in the area who’s paid with ParkMobile and who hasn’t … Let’s say the town wanted to enhance a specific area and not put in meters or kiosks, we can use the ParkMobile system and not have any infrastructure. The system is prepared to address issues like that without having to put in expensive meters and kiosks.”
The town currently has 111 fairly new parking meters in areas that include, Main, Mill, and Porter streets and also the first half of the Littleton Community Center parking lot.
Additional meters were also purchased in the event that town leadership decides to install them after the planned second-phase of Main Street reconstruction, from about the Littleton diner to Meadow Street.
If not, the town could set up a zone for that area, where ParkMobile users can pay electronically without any meters. A sign would instruct them to text a number and the ParkMobile app will show which zone they’re in.
The parking enforcement officer has a license plate scanner used to input tickets and that scanner reads license plates instantly and indicates who has paid or not.
Currently, including both fines and meter fees, the town generates about $70,000 in revenue annually.
In parking meter revenue alone, $41,530 was generated in 2018 and $48,424, reflecting a revenue stream that has increased steadily as Littleton becomes a more popular destination.
A few years ago, the town was looking at spending $160,000 to replace the meter heads so they could accept debit and credit cards, but that was expensive and would have entailed new infrastructure to maintain, said Smith.
“I think ParkMobile is a win-win for the public and it doesn’t come with that cost,” said Smith. “We are really excited about it. Parking enforcement has said it’s worked extremely well. We think compliance has gone up a little bit because of the convenience.”
