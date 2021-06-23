LITTLETON — Two years after forming, North Country Pride, a grassroots group of local residents celebrating diversity, equality and the region’s LGBTQ+ residents, and ensuring that the North Country is welcoming to all, is putting itself on the map.
On Tuesday evening in front of the post office, the group that recently became a designated 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization held its first visibility event, with more such events planned for the future.
It drew several dozen area residents waving the pride flag and drawing many honks of support from passing motorists on Main Street.
Helping to organize it was Deb Bassett, of Lyman, co-chair for the North Grafton County Democrats visibility committee and a board member of North Country Pride.
“Since this is Pride Month, it seemed like a good combination,” she said.
The evening celebrated LGBTQ+ friends, family members, co-workers and supporters.
Going forward, North Country Pride plans to host more events in partnership with local organizations, she said.
One event coming up is the North Country Pride Ride 2021, scheduled for Sept. 12 and with an after-party at Rek-Lis Brewing Co. in Bethlehem.
The first North Country Ride was last year, in September, and was organized after the group’s planned festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a 15-mile route from the Littleton Coin Co. to Rek-Lis and ended up involving about 50 cars.
“We had such a positive response from people and not a negative reaction at all,” said Bassett. “It was very encouraging.”
The nonprofit status will open up more fund-raising opportunities and help North Country Pride as it grows its team of volunteers and its partners in the North Country community.
“We’ve just gotten our nonprofit status and that’s great,” said Bassett.
