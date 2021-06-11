Littleton Official, Wife Struck Hard By COVID After Vaccination

For more than a month, Littleton resident Steve and Suzanne Kelley were fully vaccinated.
Then trouble hit.
After feeling ill, they were tested and found to be COVID-19 positive.
“Both my wife and I were six-plus weeks fully vaccinated,” Steve Kelley, a veteran of the town-school budget committee, said Friday in recounting his experience of contracting the virus after being vaccinated. “My wife was completely healthy and got it a week before me, but did not get it nearly as badly as me.”
For two weeks, Kelley had it bad.
“This is no head cold and was a pretty hard pull for two weeks” he said. “I’ve never felt so poorly for so long … It’s been four weeks today that I was diagnosed and I still don’t feel anywhere near 100 percent.”
Kelley said in his case he does have a compromised immune system and said after he received the Pfizer vaccine his physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center told him a test is being developed to determine how a person with a compromised immune system responds to the vaccine.
“They recognize that people with suppressed immune systems will not or may not respond to the vaccine the way it’s intended,” he said. “They recognize the need for the test so that after you’ve had your second shot they are able to determine your level of response to the vaccine. They have not yet developed that test.”
The vaccine is not a 100-percent guarantee against contracting the virus, but getting it is important, he said.
“The only thing to say for sure is having had the Pfizer vaccine, I certainly fared better than I would have otherwise,” said Kelley.
Where they contracted the virus isn’t certain.
“My wife had it before me and Suzanne was not in the store at all [Steve Kelley works at NAPA Auto Parts] and was out at limited times with friends and none of the friends she normally associates with had it,” he said. “When she got it, it was two or three days of a head cold and she felt significantly better.”
Kelley encouraged Suzanne to get tested, and he would soon get tested himself.
Prior to Kelley contracting the virus and after he had been fully vaccinated, he had been working and covering for co-workers who had the virus and were in quarantine.
He soon felt fatigued, which worsened and left him concerned and prompted him to get tested for his peace of mind.
“I was extremely fatigued because I was trying to cover more bases than I normally would have to cover,” he said. “Not feeling well, I was tested on a Friday and it came back negative. The following Wednesday I was tested twice, with the 24-hour version, and tested negative. That Friday, I finally tested positive. I had a total of four tests altogether before one came back positive.”
The process shows how the medical profession is challenged, too, and how medical professionals are trying to do the best they can with what they know, said Kelley.
He’s been back to work for the last two weeks, but only for half days because he said his energy level is not sufficient to do any more.
Kelley also described the experiences of some of his co-workers who had the virus, even after receiving their first shot or soon after getting their second.
“Everyone else who had it had their first shot and came down with it or it was basically at the time of their second shot or within that two weeks after the second shot,” he said.
Medical experts say the first shot does not fully vaccinate people and people are only vaccinated beginning about two weeks after receiving the second shot.
As Kelley recovers, he said his cough could linger for months.
“It will be a slow recovery, one of those things where every day you feel 2 to 3 percent better than you did the day before,” he said. “It’s the real thing, that’s for sure. We don’t want to make light of it, when it comes this close to home and shows just how tough it can be.”
