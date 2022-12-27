Littleton Officials To Look At Options For Assessing Value Of Moore Dam

LITTLETON — The town has one more year left of a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement for the Moore hydroelectric station and dam.
Soon, it’s back to the drawing board, and town officials will have to weigh the pros and cons of another PILOT for the dam’s new owner, Hydro-Quebec, or reverting to standard property taxation.
To prepare, the Littleton Select Board is laying the groundwork now and is having its utility appraiser begin to assess the current valuation of the dam, whose previous owner had been ArcLight Capital Partners, a Massachusetts-based private equity firm, which formed Great River Hydro LLC for the acquisition.
In 2017, ArcLight paid $1.07 billion for 13 hydroelectric generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts along the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers, assets that total 589 megawatts and power more than 200,000 homes.
Five years later, in October, it sold those assets to Hydro-Quebec for a total of $2 billion.
The largest asset is the Moore Dam.
In 2018, Great River Hydro approached the Select Board with the idea of a PILOT for the 192-megawatt Moore Dam, which the board agreed to in April 2019 after input and a positive recommendation from Skip Sansoucy, Littleton’s utility appraiser, and by the town’s Moore Dam Oversight Committee.
The dam’s value was set at $193 million for each of the five tax years and the annual payment to the town has been $4.059 million. That payment increased by $100,000 after the installation of a new minimum-flow turbine.
By entering into the PILOT, the consensus by town officials was that the agreement gives the town guaranteed annual payments and financial stability during what can sometimes be a volatile energy market, a guarantee that proponents say can protect the town if the value of the dam goes down.
On Friday, Littleton town manager Jim Gleason said it’s undetermined if the recommendation will be that the Select Board enter into a new PILOT with Hydro-Quebec or revert to assessing the Moore Dam through the standard property tax valuation for utility properties.
While the town might receive less money through a PILOT than through property taxation, Gleason said the upsides are the guaranteed payments and the fact that a company, through a PILOT, agrees not to file property tax abatements against the town.
After many years, Littleton has ended nearly a dozen abatement cases involving different commercial properties that cost the town into the six figures in legal expenses.
(A case settled earlier this year with DIRECTV stemmed from 2009).
After going far above its legal budget in reaching resolutions with the tax abatement cases, Littleton is now able to have a smaller legal budget, said Gleason.
In 2010, after four years of litigation that resulted in a lost tax abatement case for the town, Littleton entered into a settlement with then-Moore Dam owner TransCanada Corp., which bought the dam in 2005. The town was required to pay TransCanada $6.3 million.
In any given year, the owner of Moore Dam is the town’s largest taxpayer and the dam makes up 20 to 23 percent of the town’s total tax base.
“We’ve already had some preliminary discussions with Sansoucy about the Moore Dam, but not yet to the point where if it will be an updated PILOT that gives both parties certainty or if it will be just outright taxation based on valuation like you do with your other commercial properties,” said Gleason.
One factor at play is the risk of tax abatements filed by big companies with deep pockets.
“The one area of the budget where we were way over, even though the overall budget is under, is legal, from the fact that the commercial companies were filing their abatements,” said Gleason. “The last thing I’d like to see is the town get back into a legal dispute.”
As the town gets into the meats and potatoes of renegotiations regarding the Moore Dam, Gleason said he will provide the Select Board with all available options.
“The board will definitely have an option that I’m sure would be taxing them no differently than any other business entity, meaning like the industrial parks and what have you, so their valuation is what it is,” he said. “[With a PILOT], you might be giving up a little bit of revenue, but if you give up a little bit of revenue you have certainty that you’re not going to turn around and spend money in legal fees. I’d like to think we can have some plan that provides the town some certainty in reference to revenue and also the fact that we don’t go to the abatement challenge every year and waste money on lawyers.”
The topic of Moore Dam and its valuation has sometimes been a thorny and complicated issue.
During the Oct. 11 Littleton Select Board meeting, former Selectman Brien Ward said the dam owner is the only for-profit taxpayer with a PILOT, whereas other PILOTs in town are for nonprofits.
“The concern I have is that Great River Hydro is paying a flat fee and that flat fee only comes to the town,” said Ward. “Since Jan. 1, 1957, up until 2020, for 63 years, the Moore Dam was part of our historic tax base. They were added in along with everybody else.”
But the current PILOT caused two problems, one being that it is unfair to the school district, he said.
“The town receives the full amount and what you end up having is a distorted tax rate of where the town tax rate is too low from the historic base and the school district is too high,” said Ward.
During the announcement of the PILOT in April 2019, Sansoucy said all of the payment comes in like a tax bill and has all of the school money in it and payments are prorated the same as regular taxes.
The second thing, said Ward, is by making it a flat fee it made it extremely unfair to other taxpayers.
“I would urge you to revisit that issue and see if you can reopen it so everybody can be treated fairly,” Ward said to the Select Board. “Everyone should be paying the same amount. Everyone worked hard to build the tax base. For us to give the largest taxpayer in town a special exception or a special deal so they don’t have to pay any increases … is not fair to everybody.”
The current Moore Dam PILOT runs through 2023, after which the dam, in 2024, will be reassessed.
