Littleton Officials To Look At Options For Assessing Value Of Moore Dam
Representatives from Great River Hydro, owner of the Moore hydroelectric station and dam in Littleton, take Executive Councilor Joe Kenney and New Hampshire Department of Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine on a tour of the dam on Dec. 17, to present GRH’s Moore Dam minimum flow project for energy efficiency. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The town has one more year left of a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement for the Moore hydroelectric station and dam.

Soon, it’s back to the drawing board, and town officials will have to weigh the pros and cons of another PILOT for the dam’s new owner, Hydro-Quebec, or reverting to standard property taxation.

