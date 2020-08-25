Littleton:Options For Dells Dam Being Studied

A warrant article approved by Littleton voters to spend $20,000 for engineering at the Dells Dam will be put to work to decide whether the dam, built in the late 1800s and deemed deficient several years ago by the state, can be rehabilitated or will need to be replaced. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Since the late 1800s, the Dells Dam at the Dells Conservation and Picnic Area, one of the town’s most popular recreation spots, has served Littleton, and continues to do so.

But after the state several years ago deemed it deficient for not being able to hold back the amount of water it needs to — a problem that has and could again in the future impact residents downstream with flooding — options are being looked at to determine if it can be rehabilitated or will need to be replaced.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments