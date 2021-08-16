Littleton Organizers Look To Extend First Friday Events Into Later In Year

LITTLETON — What began as a first-of-its-kind show in town two years ago with a mobile sound stage and a big name musical act evolved into this year’s three First Friday arts and music events downtown.
Held on the first Fridays of June, July, and August, they drew large crowds.
Now, buoyed by what they said was a success in 2021, organizers from Littleton Main Street Inc., the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission, and the St. Johnsbury-based Catamount Arts have scheduled an Oktoberfest event next month at the end of September, and beginning in 2022, they’re looking to extend First Fridays in Littleton into September and October as culmination-of-summer events.
As for gathering hard data to quantify this season’s success, state Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, who serves on the board of LMSI, said a survey will be sent to downtown businesses to ask business owners if they saw increased traffic and increased sales.
“We are working on getting that together now so we have some data” he said. “From my conversations with a few business owners, is not only was there increased traffic into town, but there was a lot more people from out of the area because they heard of the shows or they heard of the function of a community event.”
Following that, the three groups have organized another show for 2021, Oktoberfest, scheduled for Sept. 25 (the day of the annual Littleton Arts Fest) and in collaboration with Schilling Beer Co.
“Basically, the whole backside of Mill Street will be blocked off and it will be a block party style show,” said Egan. “Catamount will bring their same mobile stage. Jason Tors [who runs The Loading Dock and serves on the commission], LMSI, and the Littleton Cultural Arts Commission will book an entire day of artists and Schilling Oktoberfest will exist up on Mill Street as opposed to down on the Riverglen.”
In September 2019, Catamount Arts brought in its mobile sound stage for a riverside concert featuring David Grisman, Grammy-nominated bluegrass, jazz and folk mandolinist who played with the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia in the 1970s, who played in Littleton with his more recent band, the Dawg Trio.
During 2020, most events in town were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But debuting for the summer of 2021 were First Fridays featuring artists and musicians and downtown businesses hosting workshops, exhibits, demonstrations, and performances.
The nights concluded with live concerts at Littleton Riverfront Commons, with Sly Richard on June 4, the Morris Manning Group on July 2, and the Donkilo! Afro Funk Orchestra on Aug. 6.
If Grisman was proof of concept of why the town now does First Fridays, Oktoberfest, if it goes off as planned and proves popular, would be proof that First Fridays could continue later into the year, as an end-of-season celebration of summer, said Egan.
“It’s like a culmination show, like this one with Schilling, but a different one next year,” he said. “The idea is to create a series of shows knowing that people want to come and enjoy outdoor shows. We have a very willing partner with Catamount Arts. Part of their mission with the Tillotson funding and their second mobile stage is to do more community arts that drives tourism in New Hampshire. That was the mandate and part of their grant.”
Between Catamount, Northern Vermont University, which provides interns to Catamount, and the business community in Littleton, the question becomes how to grow First Fridays a little more each year to create a monthly series and stretch it out to six months of programming, said Egan.
“You don’t want to over-saturate the market,” he said. “Let’s grow it, but let’s not overwhelm it. That is the vision … You want to have enough shows and make people think this is a great destination place and they want to go there.”
