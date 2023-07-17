Littleton:OSHA Fines Rotobec $62K For Alleged Health, Safety Violations

LITTLETON — The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Rotobec USA Inc. a total of $61,880 for what the agency alleges were six serious health and safety violations.
According to OSHA documents viewed on Monday, the case was opened on Jan. 9 following a planned inspection.
The citations were issued on May 24 for what OSHA representatives said was the company exposing employees to amputation, dust, fall, noise, machine, and other hazards.
Rotobec was levied with three fines of $8,840, three fines of $11,050, and a penalty of $2,210.
Following the issuance of fines, the abatement due dates were June 14 on June 29.
The case remains open, according to OSHA.
A voicemail message left on Monday with Rotobec’s general office mailbox seeking comment and inquiring about the status of the fines and if they have been paid or will be contested was not returned by press time Monday.
Located in the Littleton Industrial Park, Rotobec USA Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of heavy handling equipment for the scrap, logging, waste-handling, and other industries.
At its Littleton facility, which underwent expansions in 2015 and 2017, the company produces grapples and truck- and trailer-mounted loaders.
Other North Country OSHA Cases
On Sept. 7, 2021, and again on Dec. 28, 2021, American Performance Polymers in Colebrook, a manufacturer of dipped rubber products, including nitrile medical exam gloves, was initially fined a total of more than $90,000 for health and safety violations following a complaint and a referral.
The September 2021 case was opened on April 22, 2021, and involved three serious violations for such risks as amputation hazards that totaled $42,134 in initial penalties.
According to OSHA records, penalties were reduced to $19,000 through an informal settlement.
The December violations, which were opened on Sept. 16, 2021, with a focus on safety, resulted in an initial total fine amount of $49,152, which was reduced to $29,000 through an informal settlement.
OSHA lists the APP cases as closed.
In 2019, following the serious injury of an employee who was pulled into an automated wood-cutting machine, OSHA inspected DCI Inc., a furniture-manufacturing plant in Lisbon, and levied a total of $378,488 in initial fines through three health and safety violation cases.
One case carried what OSHA classified as a willful violation, another case carried seven serious violations, and the third 10 serious violations for what the agency said were crushing, struck-by, noise, and other hazards.
After three years and following a formal settlement in April 2022, an initial penalty of $119,338 was reduced to a current penalty of $30,000, an initial penalty of $103,995 was reduced to a current penalty of $30,000, and an initial penalty of $155,155 was reduced to a current penalty of $50,500.
According to records, two of the three DCI cases remain open as of July 2023.
