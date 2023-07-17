Littleton:OSHA Fines Rotobec $62K For Alleged Health, Safety Violations
PHOTO BY ROBERT BLECHL Rotobec USA Inc., located in the Littleton Industrial Park, is set to expand on its Littleton facility, again.

LITTLETON — The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Rotobec USA Inc. a total of $61,880 for what the agency alleges were six serious health and safety violations.

According to OSHA documents viewed on Monday, the case was opened on Jan. 9 following a planned inspection.

