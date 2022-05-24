LITTLETON — As Littleton School District SAU 84 continues to look into options for the aging Lakeway Elementary School, the school board, during a special community input meeting in the Lakeway gym on Monday, presented a concept that entails moving fifth and sixth grades at LES to the Littleton High School.
Citing underused space in the high school building that could accommodate 200 more students, the concept is one of several options that the New England School Development Council (NESDEC) recommended that the Littleton School Board explore.
Some Lakeway parents, however, expressed concerns about younger students who are less socially and emotionally developed, particularly those in fifth grade, being in the same building as older students and being exposed to things they otherwise would not be exposed to at a young age.
District officials said if the move ever happens, the schools, while being in the same building, would be made as autonomous as possible with minimum interaction between different age cohorts.
The plan is to enlist an architect and develop a detailed proposal to present to voters at the March 2023 town meeting.
School board chairman Matt St. John stressed that the discussion is in its beginning stage and there will be many opportunities for public input during a process that he said will be conducted with complete transparency.
“I want to stress there’s no proposal, no vote, no decision, no foregone conclusion,” he said. “This is not going to be the final discussion … We want to seek your input early and often and we want to be totally transparent with you throughout the process.”
After voters rejected a warrant article in 2021 asking them to authorize $30,000 to hire a project manager to study proposals for LES and bring them to voters, it was agreed that members of the community and school administration can step up and form a Lakeway Elementary School Committee to study options without cost, he said.
The iteration of that committee, the latest of several past Lakeway committees, was tasked with evaluating all possible options for the school, including new construction, renovation, and consolidation.
As the committee began its work, the school district retained the services of NESDEC to evaluate the use of space in all of the district’s buildings.
“As part of that evaluation, several of their recommendations include considering consolidation,” said St. John. “Because the use of space at the high school is far below what it could be, one of their recommendations was to look at the possibility of moving a grade or two up the street. Obviously, if we’re going to evaluate all possible options, including renovation and new construction, whether or not we would decide to consolidate would have an impact on both of those possibilities. If we’re going to bring fifth and sixth up to the high school, the footprint for new construction is smaller, the work for renovation is different, etc.”
The school board to issue a request for proposal to have a professional come in and conduct a site analysis of what the options are for the district and put something that will be based on an architectural report before voters next March, he said.
SAU 84 Superintendent Bill Hart gave a history of LES, which he said is more than 70 years old and even three decades ago, in 1991, scored 48 out of 100 for educational adequacy, with a consultant concluding that the “future education needs in the community cannot be met with present facilities.”
In 2004, the chairman of the Lakeway Review Committee, Ed Hennessey, concluded LES should be replaced.
In 2006, a report concluded removing either the fifth or sixth grades or both from the school would have a great advantage.
LES has a current student enrollment of 360.
In the past decades, the structure of education has changed and LES has had to reallocate space for programs that didn’t exist 20 years ago, said LES Principal Crystal Martin.
The cafeteria and gym are extremely undersized and difficult, there have to be seven lunch periods for each grade because of the current cafeteria size, and traffic along Union Street continues to grow and make student drop-offs and pick-ups difficult, she said.
“The building’s just really old and there are some things we are never going to fix,” said Martin.
Selling Lakeway options to voters, however, has not been easy for the district.
Several warrant articles from 2007 to 2020, asked for: $240,000 for design and construction plans (2007), $14.7 million for a new elementary school (2009), and a $500,000 for a land purchase of Greenwood Acres and several hundred thousand more for an engineering study (2019 and 2020) all failed.
“During the last cycle, there was a sense that everything was focused on Greenwood Acres to the exclusion of all other options,” said St. John. “I think we owe this town a completely transparent and exhaustive report when we vote in March.”
The current enrollment in the high, or secondary, school building is 316 students.
The NESDEC report concludes the building can accommodate between 530 and 619 students, meaning the secondary school is below capacity by more than 200 students, said Hart.
The projected enrollment for the next decade at LES is expected to be flat, at between 348 and 370 students.
Overall, SAU 84 is projected to have consistent enrollment for at least the next decade, said Hart.
Going forward, any fifth and sixth-grade move would still be years out.
Based on funding, the earliest group of fifth graders that would be the first to move are now in kindergarten, said Dale Prior, director of operations and technology.
Hart said the NESDEC study, while concluding space is available, doesn’t take into account the logistics of having grades 5 through 12 in the same building and much more work will need to be completed before a formal proposal can be presented.
An estimated cost is also not currently available.
Four years ago, renovations at LES were estimated at $12 million and a new school was estimated at $18 million, said Prior.
To qualify for state funding for the option being developed, the district will need to have its application submitted by June 2024 to get on the list for the 2026 or 2027 funding cycle, said Prior, who added that doing the project without state aid would be difficult.
During the community input session, one parent said the 11- to 14-year-old age group experiences the most dramatic growth since infancy and asked if the district has consulted a child development counselor on the impacts to young students being mixed with older students.
Hart said the “middle school movement” that began in the late 1960s and 1970s addresses that issue and the unique needs of that age group and any building housing fifth through 12th grades will make both spaces as autonomous as possible to accommodate the needs of the younger age group.
“This is by no means our final discussion,” said St. John. “We know that we need to evaluate all the options. We opted for maximum transparency, which means we are detail-light right now. Once we go through this RPF process, we will come back more frequently to discuss proposals and details.”
School board member Greg Cook said as a parent and board member he has a hundred questions that can’t be answered right now, but what the board wants is to begin the discussion and get questions and concerns, many of which he shares, on the table.
Mark Fiorentino, principal of the current grades 7-12 Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School, said the concerns voiced Monday are similar to the ones voiced several years ago when the high school in Colebrook closed and the older students were put on the top floor of Colebrook Elementary School.
Pittsburg and Lisbon have K-12 schools, he said.
“Although I feel these concerns are very important, your North Country schools are doing this, they have to do this,” said Fiorentino. “We wouldn’t be the only ones doing it. In 2002, these are the same concerns we heard when we moved 7 and 8 up here and now they walk through the halls with no problem whatsoever. A lot of your kids have older siblings … Schools are doing this, and more and more of them in the North Country.”
As for the timeline for enlisting the architect, RFPs for due by June 1, the committee will review the proposals the next day, and the proposals will be brought to the June 6 school board meeting, said Prior.
The goal is to have an architect approved at the June 20 meeting and come back with a more detailed proposal by Sept. 2, he said.
