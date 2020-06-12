Littleton:Parks And Recreation To Open Summer Day Camp

LITTLETON - Although shorter in duration and with fewer programs and kids, the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department will open its summer day camp for kindergarten through sixth-grade youth, beginning July 6.
While last year saw a high of 85 children in one day, the average high generally hovers between 65 and 70, said Chris Wilkins, parks and recreation director.
The coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing and sanitation guidelines, however, will reduce that number, but at the same time provide an upside for youth and also an upside for parents who have to work or who will be returning to work because daycare will be available.
“Right now, we are allowed to keep 48 kids,” said Wilkins. “One of the main differences this year is our staffing ratio is much higher, a 4-to-1 staffing ratio. That is great for kids and means more one-on-one.”
The sports programs, though, will not run, and that carries a downside for the department, which generates a healthy income from sports programs.
“The childcare program is running because we feel the impact for parents will be very negative if they can’t go back to work,” said Wilkins. “That is one of the main reasons we are opening.”
Staff will provide a safe and healthy environment for kids, and although the sports programs won’t be running, the department still intends to have arts and crafts and other programs that can be done with groups of 10, he said.
Youth will be broken into six pods of eight children each that will include the required two counselors per group and keeps with the current state guidelines calling for a maximum of 10 people in a gathering, said Wilkins.
Each pod will have its own restroom and hand-washing station.
Unlike smaller towns, such as Bethlehem, which has fewer recreation facilities and decided to not open its youth day camp program or its pool this summer because of concerns that the appropriate social distancing and sanitation could not realistically be met, Wilkins said Littleton is fortunate to have the facilities and the space to make the pods work.
Four pods will be at different buildings at Littleton’s Remich Park and one pod each at the Norton Pike fields and at Apthorp Commons.
Games can still go on with the crew, such as tag, but will involve 10 people instead of 50, said Wilkins.
In a normal year, the Littleton Parks and Recreation Department runs a summer program of eight to nine weeks, but this year it will be a six-week program with an end date of Aug. 14.
The pool at Remich Park will remain closed for the summer, a decision previously made by the parks and recreation commission.
“There are a lot of angry people about that decision,” said Wilkins.
But checking to ensure everyone is maintaining the appropriate social distance is difficult enough in a school facility let alone a pool, where it would be near impossible, he said.
“We can’t keep them apart all of that time,” said Wilkins. “Every staff member would have to clean the bathrooms each time a kid goes in there. Logistically, I don’t feel we can safely operate under those guidelines.”
While youth are in this summer’s programs, staff will do everything they can to ensure safety, said Wilkins.
“Every time we put sunscreen on a child, staff members will have to change gloves for every child,” he said as an example. “It gets into that level of detail for what we will do.”
That is one if if many planned procedures under guidelines from recreation professionals across the nation as well as from organizations that include the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and National Recreation and Park Association, he said.
“Enough people in recreation around the country have helped put these guidelines together and we are able to utilize them,” said Wilkins. “They have all given their input to have it at this level.”
For youth and adults, the summer concerts at Remich Park will proceed, beginning July 3, and the department will soon be issuing a schedule.
“In our park, we have space where we can draw circles in the lawn so one will be in each other’s circle,” said Wilkins. “We’re able to manage it that way. We will have socially distant concerts in the park.”
The concerts are a four-week series that will run every other week.
Like the pool decision in Littleton, some residents in Bethlehem weren’t happy about that town’s decision for full closure and have since petitioned the town to open its recreation programs this summer.
Wilkins, a resident of Bethlehem, said the decision to close in Bethlehem was the right one for Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Director Tim Fleury.
“Every department in the state has to make the decision if they can safely reopen,” said Wilkins. “With the guidance, we feel we can do it …. We are just trying to make the right decisions for the departments and our towns.”
