LITTLETON — To fulfill its mission, the Christmas Spirit Foundation, a nonprofit located in St. Louis, Missouri, implemented a new project in which children and adults nationwide were invited to submit a design for a Christmas card.
One of the winners is a photo taken of the barns decked out for Christmas at The Rocks Estate operated by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in Bethlehem, a place where thousands of Christmas trees are grown, wreaths are made and the spirit of Christmas is very much alive.
The first-place winner in the adult category is photographer Bill Wilczek of Littleton whose card features a pair of his and his wife’s local celebrity Bernese Mountain dogs, well-known and loved at The Rocks Estate and as therapy dogs in the North Country, along with a wagon of Christmas-spirited families at the tree farm during an earlier season.
The instructions were for the artist to show what Christmas spirit means to them, according to Rick Dungey, executive director of The Christmas Spirit Foundation.
The first-ever Christmas card contest was promoted last December through social media. Winners were selected on a point system, and the Christmas Spirit Foundation’s 15,000 social media fans concurred with the results, said Dungey.
“This was the first time we tried it,” he said.
First second and third place was offered in both youth and adult categories coming with small cash prizes.
Bill Wilczek’s wife, Barbie Beck-Wilczek, submitted her husband’s photograph to the contest, for the organization which has long sponsored the annual Trees for Troops program, 17 years running now, said Dungey. The Rocks Estate partakes in the annual program each year with local support, including from the Wilczeks.
Barbie said this week in an email, “Bill and I have been raising awareness for Trees for Troops with our Bernese Mountain Dogs at the Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, NH since 2007. We originally took a dog there to cut and pull out our own Christmas tree and the dog received a great deal of attention from the other visitors… I am proud to say that our dogs have now raised over $15,000 for the program.”
“We really enjoy sharing our dogs with the community and have participated in parades, fairs, farmers’ markets, and the dogs are also registered therapy dogs,” said Barbie. “They have visited Littleton Regional Hospital, Riverglen House, Morrison and Lafayette Nursing Homes, and hospice patients. They have been in the Record and Courier several times.”
She added, “Bill runs a small business called Wilczek Woodworks (www.wilczekwoodworks.com) and makes carts and wagons for dogs.”
Trees for Troops has donated 277,001 free Christmas trees since it was begun, said Dungey.
Dungey anticipates now that the foundation has run its first contest that it will pick up interest and see more people enter once the cards are available on the website of the nonprofit, and information about this year’s contest is shared.
According to Dungey, the judges included a retired school teacher who is a Christmas tree farmer, a family readiness support specialist who coordinates the Trees for Troops event at a large joint military base, and a videographer and artist.
“We are excited to be able to offer yet another opportunity to advance the Christmas Spirit for individuals young and old, especially in today’s unpredictable financial and health times,” said Christmas Spirit Foundation Chairman, Dick Darling.
The winners in the youth category included two from Virginia and one from Illinois, while Wilczek shared the winning spots in the adult category with two people from Missouri.
The Christmas Spirit Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs such as the Trees for Troops® program. The foundation was established in 2005. To learn more, visit: www.christmasspiritfoundation.org
