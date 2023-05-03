Littleton Planners Conclude Gravel Pit A Project Of Regional Impact
During a meeting on Tuesday, Tony Ilacqua Jr., right, chairman of the Littleton Planning Board, seen here with planners Bruce Ralston and Linda MacNeil (ex-officio member), agreed with his fellow board members that the gravel pit along Alder Brook Road at the Bethlehem town line constitutes a project of regional impact. The board's vote will now bring the North Country Council, the regional planning commission, into the process. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The Littleton Planning Board on Tuesday concluded that the gravel pit located at 173 Alder Brook Road and accessed through the town of Bethlehem constitutes a project of regional impact.

Their vote will now bring into the public hearing process the North Country Council, the regional planning commission.

