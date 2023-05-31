LITTLETON — After concerns voiced by several abutters — primarily about noise and also including what they said has been unpermitted excavation occurring for more than two years — the Planning Board on Tuesday conditionally granted an excavation permit for a gravel pit at 173 Alder Brook Road.
Chris Crowe seeks to excavate a 2.2-acre area on his 232-acre property for gravel and earthen materials to support his other businesses.
After a 2 1/2-hour public hearing at the Littleton Opera House, planners voted 7-0 to grant the permit, with conditions that require Crowe to obtain any local, state and federal permits that might be required; notify the Littleton planning office 24 hours before any rock crushing would take place and notify before completion; undertake no crushing on Saturdays; and keep hours of operation between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Because the road to the site begins in Bethlehem and crosses into Littleton, abutters in both towns were notified about Tuesday’s hearing, and nearly a dozen turned out.
Crowe anticipates operations to take place during a period of 5 to 10 years, though not every day and only when certain jobs require the material.
His attorney, Maria Dolder, said Crowe’s proposed 50 to 100 truckloads per year is far below what a typical commercial gravel pit would produce, which could be 50 to 100 loads a week.
“This is not a typical gravel pit,” she said. “This is not a regular crushing event, which I know some of the abutters were concerned about.”
In terms of distance from the nearest abutter (1,100 feet) and proximity to Alder Brook, she said the project more than meets the requirements in RSA 155-E, the New Hampshire statute on local regulation excavations.
The property already has a natural wooded buffer between the pit site and the nearest abutters, and Crowe is proposing an earthen berm around the pit as an additional buffer to reduce noise, said Dolder.
Enlisted by Crowe to conduct a noise test was Tim Emperor, of NE Timber Safety Services, of Stark, who cited decibel levels at certain per-foot measurements from the nearest abutter and said when the sifter crusher and machinery were running, it could not be heard. In contrast, the gunshots from the nearby shooting range could be heard.
In terms of impact on property valuations, Dolder said several homes near a commercial gravel pit that became active in Lisbon near the Littleton town line saw their values increase during operation.
Not all were swayed, including town planner Mary Menzies, who said the information in and of itself is not convincing because property values went up everywhere during a time when valuations were skyrocketing.
Sheridan Brown, attorney for Mary and John Polaski, of Bethlehem, among the nearest abutters who are in opposition to the project, said the analysis did not include any methodology or comparable properties.
On April 28, Brown submitted a list of concerns to town planners, among them that a large area of the site area might have already been disturbed before the town permitting process.
Currently, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, which made a site visit several weeks ago following a citizen complaint, is determining if Crowe violated state rules by disturbing more than 100,000 square feet, which is the threshold that triggers the requirement for an alteration of terrain permit.
A 2.2-acre area is equivalent to just below 100,000 square feet.
“There has been a significant amount of earth removed already,” said Brown. “This proposes more. It’s hard to disentangle. In the aggregate, this may actually be more.”
Brown also told planners it’s uncertain if the noise study occurred at the point of greatest impact, the type of equipment that could help address noise concerns hasn’t been specified, and more information is needed for storm-water runoff and a site-specific reclamation plan.
Abutters are concerned that there’s too much “gray area” and question how the town can ensure that truck loads would stay at 50 to 100 annually, he said.
“Self-policing is not the best monitoring system,” said Brown.
Other abutters, including Mary Polaski, said the gravel pit will change the nature of a rural area.
Dolder called it a “very minimal operation” spread over the course of any given year.
Abutter Mary Lou Krambeer, of Bethlehem, said those concerned are not opposed to any particular individuals and are instead concerned that the work that has been occurring for the last 2 1/2 years without the consultation of neighbors and without permitting.
“We’re raising the questions because this is where we live,” she said.
Neither town planners nor zoners have addressed the 2.2 acres that have already been excavated, said Krambeer.
Planning Board Chairman Tony Ilacqua Jr. said board members are tasked with the application that’s in front of them.
Polaski said “2.2 is the magic number.”
“Already, 2.2 acres has been disturbed,” she said. “Are we talking 5 acres that will be disturbed? That’s the point.”
Regarding noise, Polaski said the activity that has already taken place has been “very noisy” and the noise comes from excavation.
“There’s really no way to enforce conditions, correct?” asked Bethlehem abutter Mary Fillius.
“That is somewhat correct,” said planning board chairman Tony Ilacqua Jr.
Instead of the 5- to 10-year approval, Krambeer had asked for a 2-year approval and a planning board review of the operations.
“We’re being put in this terrible position of monitoring something we can’t see,” she said.
Ilacqua said any complaints can be addressed to the town zoning officer.
In a 10-year period, crushing would occur on maybe six days, said Crowe.
On May 3, town planners voted to declare the pit a project of regional impact and referred it to the North Country Council, the region’s planning council, for review.
The NCC’s non-binding response stated that the project has the potential for a regional impact, though 50 to 100 truckloads a year is unlikely to impact local road infrastructure, said Ilacqua.
The council recommended that plans be put in place for on-site storm-water management and that impacts that could result in noise or emissions in the neighborhood be addressed through such things as set operational hours, as well as notifying the town when crushing is to take place.
After a public hearing on April 11, which drew dozens of abutters and residents, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a special exception to allow the excavation of sand and gravel in a rural zone, which, under the Littleton zoning ordinance, is not allowed without a special exception.
Because the town of Bethlehem was required to be notified about the ZBA hearing but was not, zoners agreed to a rehearing, which is scheduled for June 13 at the Littleton Opera House.
