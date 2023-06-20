Littleton Planning Board Approval Of Gravel Pit Appealed To Superior Court

On Tuesday, Littleton Planning Board members Val Poulsen, left, and Bruce Ralston agreed with the rest of the board that there is no need to take a vote on a motion to rehear a gravel pit permit excavation approval because the 10-day statutory deadline for a board decision has already passed and the matter appears destined for appeal at the superior court. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — The planning board’s May 30 conditional approval of an excavation permit for a gravel pit is heading to an appeal at Grafton Superior Court, the attorney representing two abutters told the town on Tuesday.
In an email to the Littleton planning and zoning office, Sheridan Brown, the attorney representing Mary and John Polaski, the nearest abutters who are in opposition and live in Bethlehem just across the Littleton town line, said the planning board had a 10-day statutory deadline to act on his June 8 rehearing request, but did not act on it by the deadline.
He said he anticipated filing the superior court appeal on Tuesday.
During the planning board’s meeting on Tuesday evening, planners addressed Brown’s email correspondence and the rehearing motion.
While the board still can vote yes or no on the motion for rehearing, the ten days to make that decision elapsed as of Saturday, so the matter will most likely appeal at the superior court anyway, said planning board chairman Tony J. Ilacqua.
In the board’s rendering of its decision on May 30 and its addressing of the permit application criteria that the board was required to make, Ilacqua said, “We answered all the questions to the letter.”
“I don’t understand what a vote would accomplish,” he said.
Other board members concurred, and they agreed to not take a vote on the motion to rehear and to instead take the matter up in the future as it makes its way through the court system.
“We’ll do it when the time comes,” said planning board member Mary Menzies.
Among the arguments in the June 8 motion for a rehearing (a copy of the superior court appeal was not available Tuesday evening), Brown said that Crowe, who is being represented by attorney Maria Dolder, did not provide sufficient evidence that abutting residential property values won’t be negatively impacted and that noise, environmental, and other nuisances won’t be issues for neighbors and the area.
On June 14, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a special exception with conditions for the pit that is being developed by Chris Crowe, who plans to excavate earthen materials on a 2.2-acre area on this 232-acre property along Alder Brook Road and use the materials for his other business endeavors.
In May, town planners, noting that the project is near another town boundary and emissions such as noise could result, voted to declare the gravel pit a project of regional impact.
