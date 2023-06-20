Littleton Planning Board Approval Of Gravel Pit Appealed To Superior Court
Buy Now

On Tuesday, Littleton Planning Board members Val Poulsen, left, and Bruce Ralston agreed with the rest of the board that there is no need to take a vote on a motion to rehear a gravel pit permit excavation approval because the 10-day statutory deadline for a board decision has already passed and the matter appears destined for appeal at the superior court. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — The planning board’s May 30 conditional approval of an excavation permit for a gravel pit is heading to an appeal at Grafton Superior Court, the attorney representing two abutters told the town on Tuesday.

In an email to the Littleton planning and zoning office, Sheridan Brown, the attorney representing Mary and John Polaski, the nearest abutters who are in opposition and live in Bethlehem just across the Littleton town line, said the planning board had a 10-day statutory deadline to act on his June 8 rehearing request, but did not act on it by the deadline.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments