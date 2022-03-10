Littleton Plans After Proposed New Street Sweeper And 10-Wheel Truck Rejected

LITTLETON — The town will be moving forward with plans, as well as hopes, following Tuesday’s town meeting vote rejections of a new $255,000 street sweeper and a $198,171 10-wheel dump and plow truck.
Town officials advocated for a new sweeper on the rationale that the current one that is two decades old is breaking down and costing more to maintain and Littleton is an ever-increasing tourist destination that needs to look good.
During the February deliberative session, Department of Public Works Director Doug Damko advocated for the 10-wheel truck, part of a plan to replace the department’s 6-wheel trucks with 10-wheel trucks, which he said are more efficient during snowstorms and summer road work and provide double the capacity of 6-wheelers at just $30,000 more cost.
On Thursday, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason spoke of the plans for both the sweeper and truck.
Article 9, the general fund operating budget, had in it an additional $67,925, recommended by the budget committee, for a contracted sweeper service.
The amount that would have covered nearly two years of payments had voters opted for a purchase.
Now, the town will be looking to see who can provide the best-contracted service at the best cost.
There might not be many options, however, as Avery Sweeping service, of North Woodstock, appears to be the only game in the North Country, he said.
“With the budget passing, Doug’s job now will be reaching out to sweeping companies and get a contract in place, at least for this year, for services,” said Gleason. “It might not be exactly to the level of what the town had done, but then again, using a piece of equipment that hasn’t been up and running on a regular basis, there might not be a change in the level of service.”
In looking at Avery’s quotes, services could be as low as $25,000 a year to $93,00, depending on the inclusion or exclusion of culverts, catch basins, and other roadway components, he said.
Gleason spoke of the current sweeper’s condition.
“It’s 21 years old,” he said. “It works and sometimes doesn’t. It’s just a matter of figuring out, based on what was approved in the budget, what the town can expect a contract sweeper to do, and then if we can keep ours running to do the fill-in. Maybe instead of ours working full time as a sweeper, it can do some cleanup work after the bulk work is done by a contractor.”
Damko will be looking to see if there is another service in the region in addition to Avery, and if so, then there could be a bidding process to maximize the taxpayers’ dollars, he said.
“We at least have to do an initial due diligence,” said Gleason.
Like the fire and police departments, the public works department has been looking to get on a vehicle rotation plan to more regularly replace vehicles to prevent aging ones from costing more and more in maintenance and repairs.
For replacing a 6-wheel truck with the proposed 10-wheel truck there is no backup plan.
“We won’t replace the truck,” said Gleason. “If the truck has mechanical and maintenance issues, we have to do what we can to keep it running. If it reaches the point where the cost of keeping it running just exceeds common sense … then we may have to step back and readdress it. Maybe if it reaches the point where it affects the level of service, or you can’t provide certain services in certain areas because of a lack of a piece of equipment, then that’s what maybe helps educate or inform a voter that sometimes there are downsides to turning down a piece of equipment.”
In trying to keep as tight a municipal budget as possible, the budget committee recommended taking some buy items off the list with the assumption that the mechanic can keep them running another year.
“We’re not saying they’re bad decisions, but you’re making an assumption that a piece of equipment will be fine for the next year, and that’s what we’ll have to end up doing,” said Gleason. “There wasn’t a backup plan for another truck. If one was going to be surplussed and replaced with this then that one will just have to stay in line and hopefully, it won’t cost more to keep a truck in service than it would have been to purchase a new one.”
