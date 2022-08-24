Littleton Plans To Use Round Two Of ARPA Funding To Avoid Raising Taxes
The Littleton Highway Department on Friday morning. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — On Monday, the Select Board voted to accept more than $300,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money to purchase capital equipment for the fire, police, and department of public works without having to put warrant articles before voters and raise taxes.

The board voted 3-0 to accept $307,264.13 made available from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

