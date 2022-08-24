Littleton Plans To Use Round Two Of ARPA Funding To Avoid Raising Taxes

LITTLETON — On Monday, the Select Board voted to accept more than $300,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money to purchase capital equipment for the fire, police, and department of public works without having to put warrant articles before voters and raise taxes.
The board voted 3-0 to accept $307,264.13 made available from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“The federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act approved additional funding to address the impact of COVID-19 on local governments,” said Select Board chairman Roger Emerson. “The town of Littleton applied prior to the Aug. 18 of ‘21 deadline and received $307,264.11. There’s an additional $307,264.13 in 2022.
There are five categories the funds can be used for: public health expenditures, addressing the negative impacts of COVID-19, replacing the lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Compared to the first disbursement of federal stimulus funding in 2020, the ARPA funding can go toward a broader range of items.
The Littleton Select Board will approve any expenditures for the 2022 ARPA funds, just like it did for the first round in 2021, said Emerson.
The goal with the second round is to make purchases without having to raise taxes, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“As we go into the 2023 budget preparation, the goal is to look at any capital equipment for the fire, police, and DPW, which is now a part of the first responder system, to see if there is capital equipment we can buy out of there, which would negate them going on a warrant article and therefore would have a positive impact on the tax rate,” said Gleason. “If we can buy them through there, it would have no impact on the current taxes. That’s the goal.”
In addition to all purchases having to be approved by the Select Board, they will also go before the advisory town-school budget committee for the recommendations of committee members.
“We want to use it where we can so we can bring down the tax rate,” said Gleason.
