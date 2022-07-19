Littleton Police Advise Residents After Rash Of Car Break-Ins

A person of interest has been identified after a rash of car break-ins in Littleton last week, but more information will be needed to classify him as a suspect, Littleton police officials said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, police are advising all residents to keep their cars locked at night and to keep any valuables, such as money and electronics, safe inside their homes and not in vehicles.
An upward of a dozen break-ins occurred in Littleton on the night of July 13 or early morning of July 14.
“It also involves a bunch in Bethlehem that occurred the same night,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.
Vehicles were targeted throughout Littleton, specifically at Badger, Crane and Willow streets, MacIver Road, and Kelley Lane.
Police ask residents who live in the areas to review any surveillance video and contact them if they see any suspicious activity.
To his knowledge, Smith said all of the vehicles were unlocked and nothing of great value was stolen.
“Those individuals were lucky,” he said. “But it just stresses the importance of everybody locking their cars up at night. Certainly, we will be vigilant with our patrols, but people definitely have to lock their cars.”
Smith said LPD has been proactive with its nighttime patrols, which helps to keep such incidents on the low side, but officers can only be at one place at any one time and can’t prevent every single car break.
If charged for the recent car break-ins, the offender would face a Class A misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal trespass. Each charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of 12 months at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Anyone observing anything suspicious is encouraged to call dispatch at 444-2422.
Bethlehem police officials could not be reached for comment about the car breaks in that town by press time Wednesday.
