Littleton Police Advise Residents After Rash Of Car Break-Ins

A person of interest has been identified after a rash of car break-ins in Littleton last week, but more information will be needed to classify him as a suspect, Littleton police officials said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police are advising all residents to keep their cars locked at night and to keep any valuables, such as money and electronics, safe inside their homes and not in vehicles.

