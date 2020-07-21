Littleton:Police Chief Back On Job After Administrative Leave

After three months on paid administrative leave, Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith is back on the job and said he is looking forward to settling in and continuing to move the department forward.
Smith was put on administrative leave on April 8 by Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett, following what Dorsett at the time said came as a result of a well-established process under New Hampshire statute.
Smith returned to the job on Monday.
Because the issue is related to municipal personnel, specifics about the reason for the leave are exempt under the state’s right-to-know law.
Leading the department during Smith’s absence was Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience during my administrative leave,” Smith said Tuesday. “The procedure has shown that no one is above reproach and accountability. The process was thorough and fair, even though it was extremely uncomfortable. I certainly appreciate the town’s continued support and understanding of what was a very sensitive situation, not only for me, but as the leader of a law enforcement agency. Anyone who’s gone through a divorce or a separation can understand how trying it can be.”
He thanked Tyler for his commitment to the town and for stepping up to the plate and leading the department during his absence, and also leading the Littleton Police Department during a time of crisis from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I look forward to returning to work, certainly with new vigor and direction as we are all challenged in law enforcement by an uncertain future in modern-day law enforcement,” said Smith. “I think we all have a lot to learn in moving forward, and that is my observation sitting on the sidelines for a few months. I am happy to be back to work.”
A Littleton native, Smith has been Littleton’s police chief since April 2007 and a Littleton police officer since November 1992.
