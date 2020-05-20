Littleton Police Chief Placed On Administrative Leave

Littleton’s police chief has been on administrative leave with pay since April 8, town officials confirmed this week.
Citing exemptions under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law pertaining to municipal personnel, Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett declined to say specifically why Paul Smith was placed on leave; if the decision stems from any specific incident, and if so, what was the incident and when; if there is an investigation of any kind, and if so, what is the nature of it, the investigating agency, and is it ongoing or complete; and if Smith is expected to return to work as chief, and if so, when.
Smith has been Littleton’s police chief since April 2007 and a Littleton police officer since November 1992.
His effective leave date of April 8 comes five days after what family court court documents state was physical contact between Smith and his wife while they were trying to retrieve a dog that had gotten out at Smith’s home, an incident stemming from a “contentious divorce case” in which restraining orders were taken out by both parties, who were separated at the time of the April contact.
The incident, according to records, involved Mary Chace-Smith, Smith’s wife, going to Smith’s home for the dog.
According to the May 8 entry in that Laconia District Court case (transferred from Littleton District Court), Judge Michael Garner, restating the positions of both parties, wrote that Chace-Smith admitted contacts with Smith “did not create a credible threat to safety. [Smith’s] focus deeming the April incident was on retrieving the dogs; the physical contact arose when the dogs got out, which was no one’s fault.”
A domestic violence petition filed by Smith against Chace-Smith on April 6 was dismissed on May 8.
On April 16 at Littleton District Court, a request by Chace-Smith to withdraw a protective order she had sought against Smith was approved by the court.
A petition for divorce was filed by Chace-Smith on Jan. 8, after an initial divorce petition was filed in Littleton District Court on June 20, 2018, and dismissed in January 2019, according to court records.
A call for comment placed Wednesday to Smith, whose police chief position for 2020 carries an annual salary of $92,550, was not returned by press time Thursday.
Smith was put on leave by Dorsett, who as town manager under New Hampshire statute has authority over town employees.
On Thursday, Dorsett said that the decision came as the result of well-established process.
Currently at the helm of the Littleton Police Department is Chris Tyler, deputy police chief who is retaining the title of deputy chief and assuming chief duties in Smith’s absence, said Dorsett.
“My title hasn’t changed,” said Tyler. “I’m just filling in and fulfilling the head administrative duties of the chief while doing mine as well.”
In the last two weeks, activity in town has picked up for the police department, said Tyler.
The department is also preparing for the gradual reopening following the coronavirus shutdown, he said.
“We are more actively preparing for that and planning accordingly so we can provide the best service that we can,” said Tyler.
