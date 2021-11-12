Littleton Police Department Swears In Three New Officers

LITTLETON — After running at less than full capacity, the Littleton Police Department has brought on three new officers, two of them full-time and one part-time, to help out with a steady caseload and allow for more proactive policing.
The two full-time officers, Spencer Barrs and Benjamin Trapletti, both of whom are new to the police service, and Andrew Eastman, the part-time officer who has worked for the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, were sworn in to applause on Monday by Select Board Chair Carrie Gendreau.
They will be heading off to the 16-week police academy in January, and before that and afterward, will complete a total of 14 weeks of field training in Littleton that officers need before they can patrol alone.
“We’re really focused on getting our new guys up and running, and that’s been the focus for a while now,” said Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler.”These new officers will fill our vacancies, and once they are fully trained and able to patrol solo, we will be in a very decent spot where we haven’t been for a while. We are looking forward to that.”
The new hires will also allow the department to put an officer back into the detective position.
That officer, Scott Powers, who was previously the full-time detective before going to a patrol position to provide the community with more officer patrol hours, will now, as the department’s sole detective, have the time to dedicate to a number of intensive cases, such as the fatal crash in Littleton that occurred Tuesday evening, said Tyler.
“We’re hoping to expand our investigative services in the future, but he’s able to slide over into that, and with cases like that, it would be complicated for a patrol officer,” he said. “Luckily, we have that dedicated resource right now. We never know when an investigation is going to start.”
Barrs and Trapletti now bring the number of full-time Littleton police officers to 13.
Eastman joins the department’s several part-time officers.
Staffing challenges remain, though.
“The caveat is that one of our officers is at a military deployment and one of our other officers is assigned to another agency,” said Tyler. “We currently have two vacancies, which the new officers are filling, so you really go from 13 to nine. It’s a challenge trying to juggle that, but it’s a real good staff and we’re getting everyone trained up to go out there.”
The two vacancies came when Jillian Myers, Littleton’s previous detective, left to join the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, and Officer Rob Martin left the Littleton Police Department.
While officially a town, the number of people coming to Littleton in any given day can make for a small city.
Although there was a dip in caseload numbers when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tyler said as soon as the warm months began last year the department was back to full bore and it hasn’t slowed down.
“We’re doing what we can do,” he said. “Now, more people will be out there being proactive to reduce the crime rate and reduce crimes from happening because there are more officers. That is where we want to get to. We want to be able to do that more efficiently.”
While the Littleton Police Department’s field training is 14 weeks, Barrs and Trapletti will be getting some of that training before they attend the academy in January, so it won’t be a full 14 weeks after they return, but will end up being nine weeks of training before the academy and three weeks afterward, with a determination to be made if any additional training is needed, said Tyler.
Eastman is already part-time-certified.
“With Officer Eastman, our intention is to completely field-train him and hopefully send him to the full-time academy next May,” said Tyler.
The police department is preparing for a busy time of year.
“We’re gearing up for the holidays for more increased activity and making sure everyone’s safe,” said Tyler.
