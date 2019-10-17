Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LITTLETON, NH — On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Littleton Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 18th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Walmart at 615 Meadow St. in Littleton (sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons (more than 937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 17 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds — approximately 5,900 tons-of pills.
