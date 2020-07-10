LITTLETON POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
Timothy Grubby, 59, of Bethlehem, was arrested July 3 on West Main Street for driving under the influence. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court July 14.
_ _ _ _ _
Joshua York, 20, of Benton, was arrested July 2 on Perkins Landing Road on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Raymond Carpe, 18, of Bethlehem, was arrested June 30 by Bethlehem police on a Littleton warrant for theft by unauthorized taking. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
A female juvenile, 17, of Littleton, taken into protective custody as a runaway on June 29 at Corey’s Mobile Home Park and released to a parent.
_ _ _ _ _
Matthew Payette, 37, of Littleton, was arrested June 29 on a warrant for criminal threatening stalking, and domestic violence. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Taylor Wiggett, 29, of Littleton, was arrested June 28 on Dells Road for criminal threatening. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Rachel Walker, 26, of Littleton, was arrested June 25 by the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department at the Grafton County House of Corrections on a Littleton warrant for breach of bail conditions and on three felony charges of possessing methamphetamine, possessing a controlled drug, and possessing a controlled drug for sale.
Walker was arrested a day earlier, on June 24, on West Main Street in Littleton for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Parker Lovell, 22, of Landaff, was arrested June 24 on West Main Street on two bench warrants and a felony count of possessing fentanyl. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on Aug. 3.
_ _ _ _ _
Gavin Laleme, 18, of Bethlehem, was arrested June 24 on Riverglen Lane on a warrant for theft by unauthorized taking. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Crystal Corriveau, 29, of Littleton, was arrested June 24 on Sampson Road on a warrant for cruelty to animals. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Jesse Parker, 34, of Littleton, was arrested June 23 on Old Whitefield Road on a charge of second-degree assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on Aug. 3.
_ _ _ _ _
A male juvenile, 13, of Littleton, was arrested June 23 on Main Street for simple assault. He was released on a juvenile petition and appeared in court on June 24.
