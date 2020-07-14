LITTLETON POLICE MAKE ARRESTS

Travis Tetrault, 26, of Lisbon, was arrested June 10 on three bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Sept. 8, and Haverhill District Court on Sept. 15.

Alexander Smith, 45, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested July 9 on Cottage Street on a warrant. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Concord District Court on July 24.

A female juvenile, 17, of Littleton, was arrested July 9 on South Street for unlawfully possessing tobacco products on a minor. She was released on summons.

Ralph Morale, 57, of Bradford, Vt., was taken into protective custody on July 7 on West Main Street for alcohol intoxication. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.

John Knapp, 32, of Littleton, was arrested July 4 on Cottage Street for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 11.

Brooke Spencer, 24, of Woodsville, was arrested July 4 on Union Street for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 11.

Sarah Fetko, 18, of Littleton, was arrested July 4 on Jackson Street for domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 11.

