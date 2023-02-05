Jessica Chernicki, 45, of Bethlehem, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 18 on North Littleton Road. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on March 14.
Sofia Silva, 22, of Woodstock, was arrested Jan. 17 on Dells Road for driving without a valid license. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.
Bruce Becker, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 17 on Main Street and released to the Lancaster Police Department.
Justine Styles-Ouellett, 36, of Littleton, was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant for two counts of domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Jan. 13.
Joan Call, 59, of Littleton, was arrested Jan. 10 on Main Street for driving after suspension and misuse of license plates. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.
Gerik Hopkins, 27, of Lisbon, was arrested Jan. 4 on Meadow Street for contempt of court. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.
Randy Bedard, 53, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 3 on Dells Road. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.
Jason Cook, 37, of Swanton, Vt., was arrested Jan. 2 on Alderbook Road for felony drug possession, a felony count of receiving more than $1,500 in stolen property, and on a felont count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. He was held in the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned on Jan. 3.
Jaime Flores Lorenzana, 38, of Littleton, was arrested Jan. 1 on Union Street for subsequent offense driving with an expired license. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.
