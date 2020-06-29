LITTLETON POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
Joseph Clay, 42, of Whitefield, was arrested by Whitefield police on June 19 on a Littleton warrant for willful concealment. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Kathleen Lines, 53, of Littleton was arrested June 19 on a warrant for two counts of willful concealment and on a warrant for criminal mischief. She was also arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving after suspension. Lines was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in district court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Justin Lang, 31, of Littleton, was arrested June 18 on Cottage Street on a bench warrant. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Manchester District Court.
_ _ _ _ _
A female juvenile, 17, of Littleton, was arrested June 17 at Corey’s Mobile Home Park for domestic violence and simple assault and criminal mischief. She was released on bail on a juvenile petition and appeared in district court on June 24.
_ _ _ _ _
A female juvenile, 17, of Littleton, was arrested June 17 at Corey’s Mobile Home Park for sexual assault/penetration with a minor aged 13 to 15. She was released on juvenile petition and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.
_ _ _ _ _
Charles Demers, 23, of Littleton, was arrested June 17 on Chiswick Avenue for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Jordan Johnson, 30, of Wells River, was arrested June 16 by Haverhill police on a Littleton warrant for criminal threatening and disorderly conduct. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Jessica Savage, 24, of Stratford, was arrested June 15 on Gary’s Drive for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
_ _ _ _ _
Emily Savage, 30, of Dalton, was arrested June 14 by Lancaster police on a Littleton warrant for two felony counts of forgery. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on July 20.
