LITTLETON POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
A 16-year-old male juvenile, of Lisbon, was arrested May 29 on Meadow Street for unlawful possession/use of tobacco products and unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol.
Trisha Gaudette, 33, of Groveton, was arrested May 20 on Main Street for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on July 14.
Sarah Higgins, 26, of Lisbon, was arrested May 28 on Old Waterford Road on a warrant for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
Jade Donley, 35 of Littleton was arrested May 26 on North Littleton Road on a felony charge of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on June 29.
Donley was also arrested May 23 on North Littleton Road on two counts of domestic violence, simple assault, and criminal threatening. He is scheduled to appear in the superior court on June 29.
Heath Fleming, 39, of Littleton, was arrested May 24 on Meadow Street on a warrant for theft of services. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court June 9.
Robert Nail, 28, of Littleton, was arrested May 23 at Parker Village for aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and reckless driving. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
Alyssa Downing, 26, of Littleton, was arrested May 23 on Beacon Street for stalking and violating a restraining order. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court July 14.
Bruce Emmons, 53, of Dalton, was arrested May 22 on Main Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
Nicholas Dowland, 22, of Plymouth, was arrested May 21 on Hadley Street on a bench warrant and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Holly Gordon, 45, of Littleton, was arrested May 21 on a warrant for willful concealment. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
Loriann Shelton, 34, of Littleton, was arrested May 21 on Pleasant Street on a felony warrant for sale of a controlled drug. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on June 29.
Michael Renfrew, 31, of Littleton, was arrested May 21 on a felony warrant for sale of the opioid fentanyl. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on June 29.
Eric Fredericksen, 34, of Littleton, was arrested May 21 on Riverglen Lane for unlawfully selling tobacco a minor. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on June 9.
William Graves, 42, of Littleton, was arrested May 20 on Pike Avenue for stalking and violating a restraining order. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
Kelly Walsh, 50, of Franklin, was arrested May 20 on two felony counts of sale of a controlled drug, including the sale of fentanyl. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on June 29.
Trinity Pierce, 18, of White River Junction, was arrested May 19 on Jackson Street for stalking and violating a restraining order. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on July 14. She was also arrested for contempt of court.
Jeffrey Marchessault, 30, of Littleton, was arrested May 19 on Interstate 93 for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.
Taylor Wiggett, 29, of Littleton, was arrested May 17 on Joe Lahout Lane on a warrant for criminal trespass. Wiggett was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.
Melinda McClintock, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested May 16 on Cottage Street on two bench warrants. She was released on $315 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.
Teigan Newell, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested May 16 on Pine Street for driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.
