LITTLETON POLICE MAKE ARRESTS

Harry Daisey Jr., 20, of Littleton, was arrested June 11 on Jackson Street for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on July 24.

Samantha Stark, 46, of Lyman, was arrested June 10 on Interstate 93 on a warrant for criminal trespass. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on July 14.

Rachel Walker, 26, of Littleton, was arrested June 9 on West Main Street on a felony warrant for sale of a controlled drug. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court on July 20.

Trisha Gaudette, 34, of Groveton, was arrested June 8 on Meadow Street for willful concealment. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on July 14.

Richard Grout, 50, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested June 6 on Meadow Street on charges of aggravated driving under the influence for attempting to elude police and for disobeying a police officer. He was released on summons and appeared in district court on June 9.

