Littleton Police: Newport Man In Stolen Car Claims To Work For U.S. Marshal

LITTLETON — A Newport, Vt., man faces up to 15 years in prison after police said he drove a car that was stolen in Stowe to Littleton, where he claimed to be working for the U.S. Marshals Service in an attempt to gas up without paying.
Chad M. Lawrence, 46, faces a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property after being caught with a 2020 Honda CR-V, which authorities said he knew or should have known was stolen.
The charge carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
Police were alerted to Lawrence through a 9-1-1 call placed from the clerk at Cumberland Farms at 278 Meadow St. at 8:31 p.m. on Thursday.
“The store clerk … stated that a male had come into the store and claimed to be driving for the U.S. Marshals Service and it’s the law that they paid for the gas,” Littleton Patrol Officer James Hamel wrote in the probable cause statement. “She called 9-1-1 because she was the only one working at the store and the man was acting strange.”
The clerk, watching Lawrence leave the store and return to the vehicle, gave the 9-1-1 dispatcher the license plate number.
Police quickly learned from dispatch that the vehicle was stolen and when they arrived at Cumberland Farms they saw it parked beside one of the fuel pumps, and with Lawrence inside.
Hamel parked behind the Honda, which was running, and identified himself to Lawrence.
“The driver exited and made remarks about his being a driver for the U.S. Marshals Service and he wanted me to speak to the rear seat,” wrote Hamel. “I immediately believed the male was suffering from drug-induced paranoia or mental health problems.”
Hamel asked Lawrence for his driver’s license and was handed a Vermont non-driver identification card that identified him as Chad Lawrence.
“I asked Lawrence whose vehicle this was,” wrote Hamel. “He said it was ‘theirs,’ believed to be referring to the U.S. Marshals Service, and then said it was his wife’s vehicle. I confirmed with Stowe Vermont Police Department that the vehicle was owned by Bruce Nourjian and was reported stolen the morning of June 17 [Thursday].”
Lawrence was arrested and transported to the Littleton Police Department for processing.
At the police station, he refused to speak without an attorney and refused the services of a bail commissioner and was transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections pending arraignment, which he waived on Friday.
Lawrence, who is being represented by court-appointed defense counsel Patrick Richard, was released from jail on an unsecured $10,000 bond.
