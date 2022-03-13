LITTLETON — Littleton police officers have supported Special Olympics New Hampshire for decades.
Each spring, they’ve joined the torch run, jogging through Littleton, and some through Sugar Hill and Franconia to Lincoln to raise money to support SONH’s mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Braving cold waters and a late winter chill, some officers in years past have participated in the Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach or in the Winni Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia.
For the past two years, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the traditional, large fundraising gatherings that law enforcement personnel from across the state had participated in.
The big events, the jumps at Hampton Beach and Lake Winnipesaukee, as well as the torch run, were suspended.
But not the commitment.
Unable to join the larger events, Littleton police officers squandered no time creating one of their own.
Saturday afternoon marked the second annual Partridge Plunge that saw 12 Littleton officers, as well as law enforcement officers from across the North Country, jumping into Partridge Lake.
Wearing shorts, and with some without shirts, they braved a snowstorm, temperatures right around the freezing mark, and water that would slush up as ice tried to form.
The LPD team was one of nearly three dozen law enforcement teams across New Hampshire that created a homegrown SONH fundraiser this past weekend.
Statewide, the Littleton officers rose to the third-highest, fundraising law enforcement team in New Hampshire, hitting, as of Saturday, the $13,000 mark, LPD’s largest fundraising amount to date.
“Law enforcement in the state of New Hampshire is one of the largest supporters of Special Olympics, so we will be out there,” Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Friday, as he and his officers geared up for the polar plunge.
Both 2021 and 2022 brought a sea change to SONH fund-raisers.
“For the past two years, this event has been a do-it-yourself kind of thing,” said Mark Ericson, spokesman for SONH. “What we’re saying to everyone is do it safely, but it’s not an organized event per se with Special Olympics New Hampshire. Last year, it was a new concept for us. There was a learning curve on the part of the participants and on our part as well. We had never done anything like this.”
To participate in the Partridge Plunge, each of the 12 Littleton police officers had to raise a minimum of $500.
“We were overwhelmed with support from the community,” said Smith.”Everyone who participated exceeded that $500 threshold. I’m very proud of them.”
For Saturday’s event, the Littleton patrol officers led the charge.
“A lot of the things that we do are command staff-driven, but the patrol officers took the ball and they ran with it, and this is all them,” said Smith. “They’ve done an outstanding job. Prior to this, there used to be two, one in the south, the Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach, and the Winni Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee. Then COVID hit and we couldn’t have all of these people in one particular location.”
Raising money for SONH, at least in the short term, appeared to be in jeopardy.
“Then somebody got smart and said why don’t we let each region do their own dip and jump into a lake somewhere,” said Smith. “What happened was they ended up raising more money. In Littleton, we have corporate and business partners, and sponsors started throwing in money toward this. This year, we raised more money than last year.”
Inflation, rising gas prices, and economic uncertainty haven’t diminished local philanthropy.
“It always amazes me how the community always rises to the challenge of helping those individuals who deserve accolades, in this case the Special Olympians,” said Smith. “This money helps them go to their events and participate and be competitive, and we’re here to help them.”
For summer SONH games, the torch run fundraiser begins in Pittsburg and extends all the way south to the games in southern New Hampshire, with police officers across the state joining segments of the run.
But for the winter games, until now, LPD has had sporadic participation, said Smith, who has been a Littleton police officer for 30 years.
“Last year and this year were the only two times that I know of, other than the time I went with a couple of officers to Hampton Beach, that we’ve done this,” he said. “We are so happy to help the athletes. There are some huge fund-raising teams out there, and as far as law enforcement, I’m proud of our team. We’re going up against much bigger organizations and we’re number three in the state. Our officers and administrative staff have really taken this to a different level.”
Statewide, Littleton was one of 33 law enforcement teams registered for localized Winni Dips on Saturday and Sunday, said Ericson.
As of Friday, and as more donations came in, Littleton police officers had raised $12,914, just behind the Derry Police Department and the first-place fund-raising team, the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office, which has raised $15,800, he said.
“It’s not like there’s a $10,000 difference between them,” said Ericson. “For Littleton to be in the top three is very good. The relationship between Special Olympics and law enforcement in the state is wonderful.”
On the lake on Saturday, Littleton Police Detective Scott Powers thanked Littleton Fire Rescue for carving out a square of open water in the ice, which was about 20-inches thick.
Officers climbed out of the water with the help of two ladders.
Littleton Deputy Police Chief Chris Tyler described the plunge experience.
After a second or two in the water, the cold strikes with such force that it can be difficult to breathe, he said.
To those assembled at the lake, Smith thanked the nearly two dozen businesses that donated so the SONH athletes can have year-round sports training and athletic competitions and attend the winter, summer and national games.
“Without them, we couldn’t have raised this money,” he said.
Next year’s fund-raising goal is to hit at least $15,000, said Smith.
He thanked the Partridge Lake Association for allowing the officers to use the lake.
“I’d also like the thank the members of Littleton Fire Rescue for coming out and helping us out and making sure we don’t drown,” said Smith. “The Littleton Police Department raised over $13,000 this year for New Hampshire Special Olympics. In addition to that, we have members of other local, state, and county police departments that also raised thousand of dollars.”
Along with Littleton police, Saturday’s plunge included members of the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department, Grafton County House of Corrections, Coos County Sheriff’s Department, New Hampshire State Police and the Berlin Police Department.
“Some of these guys traveled as far as Colebrook,” said Powers.
The current trend of individual SONH fund-raisers has allowed LPD to put its own twist on the event, he said.
“It’s a good day, it’s a good time,” said Powers. “The weather is not the greatest, but we’re going to get wet regardless. We’re freezin’ for a reason. We just hope to build off of this every year and make it bigger and better.”
This year’s sponsors included Littleton Eye Care Center, Schilling Beer Co., Cameron Seal Coating, Chutters, Crosstown Motors, Littleton Chevrolet, Dirtworks Inc., Joanne’s Sweet Breads, JA Corey Electric, Hometown Eye Care, Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy, Little City Thrift Store, Passumpsic Savings Bank, Porfido’s Market and Deli, Union Bank, Perras Barbershop, Volunteers In Police Service, Teddy’s Barber Shop, and the Log Homes Hub.
