LITTLETON — Into the frigid waters they plunged, for a good cause.
Saturday marked the third annual Partridge Plunge, where Littleton police officers — this year joined by first-timers from Littleton Fire and Rescue as well as police officers from neighboring towns — jumped into Partridge Lake, through a hole cut in the ice, to raise money for Special Olympics New Hampshire.
With donations still coming in, the Littleton Police Department is set to reach and surpass its 2023 goal of $15,000, the largest amount raised to date and the second highest raised from among the 50 participating police agencies across the state.
“This morning, we were at $14,200 with checks still pending,” said Littleton Police Detective Sgt. Scott Powers, the driving force and organizer of the Partridge Plunge. “We may be smaller in size, but we have a generous community that always donates and supports us in these causes, and our officers are out there fundraising, hitting up the Main Street businesses, hitting up family and friends, and it’s for a great cause. This cause directly impacts over 3,000 Special Olympians in the state of New Hampshire. This isn’t a national fundraising effort. This is a state effort.”
Last year, LPD raised $13,500 for SONH.
The statewide fundraising effort involving dozens of law enforcement agencies boosts SONH’s mission to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
“Since 1985, members of New Hampshire law enforcement have raised more than $6.8 million for the athletes and programs of SONH,” SONH spokesman Mark Ericson said Friday. “As of this morning, we know that this year for the Law Enforcement Winni Dip we have more than $140,000 confirmed.”
For decades, LPD has supported SONH and had joined that segment of the statewide torch run that goes through North Country towns.
In past years, Littleton officers also participated in the Winni Dip at Lake Winnipesaukee or the Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach.
But for a few years, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended those traditional, large fundraising gatherings for law enforcement.
Unable to hold the larger events, SONH encouraged police departments to get creative.
Littleton police officers created a dip of their own, the Partridge Plunge, which Powers called a spin-off of the Winni Dip.
“They started doing the big one at Lake Winnipesaukee again,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith. “We were invited to do that, but honestly we get more money for the athletes doing it locally. We have a lot of generous people. A lot of businesses in the town of Littleton have donated.”
The plunge at Partridge is poised to become an annual event.
“We hope so,” said Smith.
Donning shorts, and some without shirts, officers took the jump, and some more than once.
LFR cut a square in the ice and installed ladders for jumpers to climb out of the water.
To participate, each officer individually must raise a minimum of $500. Some had hit $1,500.
All 13 full-time and two part-time LPD officers made the jump.
“We have full, 100-percent participation across the board with all of our officers, which is a first for us,” said Smith.
Also jumping were troopers from New Hampshire State Police, officers from the Berlin and Whitefield police departments, and corrections officers from the Grafton County House of Corrections.
“We had members from the Littleton Fire Department this year,” said Powers.
“They always supported us and have always been out here for rescue efforts, but they never jumped before, and I think that’s awesome,” said Smith.
Powers prepared the newcomers for what they should expect once they hit the water.
“When you go in, you’re going to get the worst brain freeze you’ve ever had,” he said.
SONH relies on Granite State police for a large share of its fundraising.
“New Hampshire law enforcement is one of the primary fundraisers for Special Olympics New Hampshire,” said Smith.
For LPD, it’s also a big event.
“We’ve done the torch run for years, but this fundraiser, at least for the police department, has been our biggest fundraiser that we’ve done to date,” said Smith. “I think the community participation is much higher.”
Smith and Powers thanked the Copenhavers for allowing LPD to use their beach and thanked the Partridge Lake Association.
They also thanked LFR, whose retired firefighter, Ray Bowler, was on hand in cold water rescue gear, for making sure everyone stayed safe.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said Smith. “It’s a great feeling to know the community can come together for such a great event, to take care of these Special Olympians. That’s’ what its all about. We enjoy doing it.”
