LITTLETON — Into the frigid waters they plunged, for a good cause.

Saturday marked the third annual Partridge Plunge, where Littleton police officers — this year joined by first-timers from Littleton Fire and Rescue as well as police officers from neighboring towns — jumped into Partridge Lake, through a hole cut in the ice, to raise money for Special Olympics New Hampshire.

