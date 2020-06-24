Littleton:Pollyanna Weathering Pandemic

LITTLETON — How would Pollyanna face a pandemic, or social unrest and economic uncertainty?
It’s safe to say the same way she faced everything — with perseverance, unwavering optimism, and heaps of gladness.
Those in Littleton working to keep the spirit of Pollyanna alive and share it locally and internationally had a setback this year when Pollyanna of Littleton Inc., headed by Karen Keazirian, had to cancel the annual Pollyanna Glad Day, celebrated each second Saturday in June at the bronze Pollyanna sculpture at the steps of the library, because of the pandemic.
Since then, they’ve been hard at work coming up with ways to safely connect with others and celebrate the message of Pollyanna, an orphan girl character created by Littleton native Eleanor H. Porter for her 1913 novel that depicts Pollyanna’s eternal optimism and her steadfast spirit of gladness.
In 2003, the town began celebrating Pollyanna Glad Day with the annual event, and since then an increasing number of visitors from across the nation and world have come to Littleton to specifically visit the sculpture and learn more.
Helping them do that is Veronica Francis who, on Pollyanna Glad Day in 2019 opened up the GoLittleton Glad Shop on Main Street, just across the street from the Pollyanna sculpture and Porter’s girlhood home.
“I’ve always been a big Pollyanna fan so I bought some souvenirs,” she said.
And if you build it, they will come.
“You get these Pollyanna fans who show up,” said Francis. “They’re excited to have a place to come to.”
Some come from all over the world, including one man from Hungary who was looking for a postcard to send to his grandmother, said Francis, who runs Notchnet and launched the golittleton.com community web site 18 years ago to promote the town.
“I tell them Pollyanna lived across the street,” she said.
The shop, that this year reopened on June 13, has Pollyanna postcards, shirts, stickers, hats, pencils, potholders made by a local fourth-grade student, and more.
Beyond the shop, people from near and far have been connecting with Pollyanna of Littleton.
The Glad Clubs formed in the early 1900s in places like Chicago and elsewhere — that later ended — are back.
Francis launched an online Glad Club that to date has four members.
Another activity encouraged online is for people to take a selfie — and for those who can, beside the Pollyanna sculpture — and post it online.
Recently, an arts program in Chelmsford, Mass. reached out to play the Glad Game, the mission of which is to find one thing to be glad about each day.
For the game, people are sending postcards to the Glad Shop and addressing them to Pollyanna stating what they are glad about.
Sara Marks, of Lowell, Mass., wrote, I’m so glad to have extra time to send letters and cards to the people I love.”
Signed “a friend in Massachusetts,” Barbara Howes wrote, “Every day can be a glad day if we take nothing for granted and are grateful for everything.”
Donna Benger wrote, “Things I am glad about. Being an artist. My family. My friends. My home. Food, warmth, and clothing.”
In a recent note on golittleton.com, Francis, who said she is proud to be a Pollyanna, said, “The postcards gave me the lift I needed to face Glad Day and it was a sign that I wasn’t alone in looking for a few bright spots during this Scary Spring.”
Uncertainty persists, but so does optimism.
“I’m encouraged, even with a weird economic summer ahead,” said Francis.
As summer unfolds, Pollyanna fans are invited to Littleton.
“Stop in and tell us what you’re glad about,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.