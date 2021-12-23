LITTLETON — It’s a simple, but meaningful tradition in town, one that arcs toward increasing kindness and compassion in the world.
Children write a letter addressed to Santa Claus and drop it inside a vintage mailbox inside the post office on Main Street.
Soon, they get a letter back, in time for Christmas
John Robie inherited that tradition when he became postmaster in Littleton more than 20 years ago and has kept it going, providing 60 to 70 individual responses in any given year.
“You take ownership of it and it’s a positive thing and a lot of people enjoy it,” Robie said Thursday. “Even the ones who see it and are not part of any sort of letters think it’s the spirit of the season.”
He tries to keep it realistic for children, putting the responses written by him as Santa in green envelopes stamped with “special handling” and “air mail” indicating they were at the North Pole before returning to Littleton.
“Every year we get letters,” said Robie. “Sometimes it’s a simple thing, like a wish list. Sometimes you get a very personal thing that says, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And sometimes you get some that are just tearjerkers.”
Those latter letters have prompted a reaching out into the community to see what can be done to help a family in need.
For siblings, Robie uses different stationery for his response letters so they don’t look the same.
“Every letter I take time to read and I respond back based on the letter,” he said.
If a child asked how Mrs. Claus is, for instance, Robie writes that Mrs. Claus says hi.
In a small community, he can be specific in his letters because he might know someone who knows the child and family and can therefore encourage a child to be nice to his or her brothers, for example.
“That’s the whole spirit,” said Robie. “They ask, ‘how do they know we have brothers, how do they know we have a dog?’ For me, that’s the greatest thing. I would much rather they never know.”
Then there is the call for kindness.
“One thing I always do is put in a little plug about being nice and treating others the way you want to be treated,” said Robie. “I think for a parent reading it, they see it isn’t a generic letter.”
Each year, he saves the letters he receives in the event a child’s parents want them back as part of the family history.
The mailbox the letters are dropped in might now qualify as an antique, or near to it.
It was likely manufactured in the late 1950s or early 1960s.
“It probably came down and out of service in the 1970s,” said Robie. “It was on the street and on a post and you could go up and put mail into it.”
Now serving its second life, the team at the Littleton post office take pride in decorating the mailbox, putting the wreaths up and red lights and keeping the box bright red, blue, and with sharp white letters, said Robie.
“Several years ago, we took it down two days before Christmas, but I had a parent come up to the counter with her kid who was basically in tears,” said Robie. “All they wanted to do was mail it.”
Since then, the box has not come down until after Christmas.
“The kids come in and drop their letters in there, and once a day, at least, I go out and grab them,” he said. “They sit at my desk, and after that, each one gets the ‘special handling’ and the ‘air mail’ on the back and each one gets a candy cane.”
In one letter for Christmas 2021 (reflecting Santa’s address as 1 Toyland Place, North Pole), Robie wrote, “Thanks so much for the letter you sent me. Your writing has improved so much this year. You have had a great year and I want you to know how proud we all are of you. We all have room for improvement, including me. Keep working on listening to your parents and being the best you can be … at everything you do … Don’t forget to close those eyes early. I can’t wait to see you and your family.”
While each letter is different, each includes a similar postscript: “P.S Did I mention how hungry I get when I’m delivering? Ho! Ho! Ho!”
Littleton’s postal carriers know that if they get an envelope that doesn’t have an address on it, they can conduct a little investigative work with the name of the child and find the address to mail Santa’s letter.
Adults have also written Santa, illustrating the power of the tradition.
“A local teacher in Littleton wrote every year,” said Robie. “She wrote Dear Santa and wrote for all the things that you and I would ask for as an adult. She‘s asking for world peace. It was very touching. She always got a letter back from Santa, but it was the adult version. That told you the character of her. Someone who took the time to write, took the time to come to the post office and put it in the drop and enjoy the spirit.”
For children, the responses from Santa are a special thing, a reminder to be good to people, strangers and family, and a way to keep tradition and hope alive, he said.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve used that in letters, treat others how you want to be treated,” said Robie. “For a kid, you hope they at least hear a part of that.”
The seasonal gesture is a way to do something positive for someone, he said.
“The Postal Service will pay for everything, but I don’t do it that way,” said Robie. “They are 100 percent behind anybody who does this. For me, it’s something that I look forward to.”
