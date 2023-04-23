LITTLETON — Following his appointment on Wednesday as the permanent principal of Daisy Bronson Middle School/Littleton High School, Al Smith outlined the programs and plans he’d like to build on in the next few years.
The Littleton School Board unanimously voted to transfer Smith, who since 2011 has been the director of LHS’s career and technical education center, into the position of DBMS/LHS principal.
Smith previously served as assistant principal and principal of LHS before becoming CTE director. He has served the Littleton School District for 34 years. Until his appointment on Wednesday, he had been serving as interim DBMS/LHS principal since November.
Smith said he values the CTE programs and enjoyed being its director, taking on a role in which he helped create pathways to careers or college for students, and wasn’t looking to make a move back into the principal position.
But once serving as interim principal, he said he felt that he was having a beneficial impact on middle-high school and that his approach was welcome by the Crusader community.
“I haven’t lost touch with the high school or the middle school,” said Smith. “Part of my responsibility as an administrator is to be out and about and I had been out and about at the middle school and high school throughout my career at the CTE. I wasn’t coming from a different school across town. I was still very involved in the high school, but in a different role.”
Shifting roles a bit, he felt that he was accepted into the interim principal position, and until recently, still viewed it as temporary role.
But Smith said that in today’s world it’s difficult to find new principals and, in the past few months, has also enjoyed working with the middle-high school teachers at a more professional level.
“It’s tough on students and tough on faculty and staff when there’s so many changes going on,” he said. “I really think that Littleton High School and Daisy Bronson deserve some consistency, and I’m hoping I can provide that.”
Smith said his goals and priorities are essentially those of the Crusader community.
“We have our big three goals and that’s another reason why I feel it’s important for consistency,” he said. “We strive to be a competency based school. That is one of our goals we’ve had for a number of years and I feel it’s very important to continue that work. Even as director, I worked closely with our leadership team and our faculty in deciding what our needs are, and I think everyone is in agreement that we want to continue with our competency work.”
Another goal is to advance the Universal Design for Learners program, which Smith said is instruction that meets the needs of every student.
“We have students at a variety of levels, in academics and social-emotional health,” he said. “We are all over the board and we want to reach out and have all of our students be successful. We’re going to continue the social-emotional work that we’ve been doing.”
In addition, he plans to help the schools identify issues around climate and culture and make the schools a better better for teachers, staff, and students.
“We’re partway through that work now and we’re definitely going to continue that,” said Smith. “We have some goals we’ve created around school safety and respect issues, and that work will certainly continue.”
Regarding the CTE, he said he wants to expand the work around creating pathways for students, be it pathways that lead to college or pathways that lead to work and careers.
“In education through the years, we’ve tried to do one set of curricula or one set of pathways for all students and I think we have to diversify that,” said Smith.
The pathway for a student who wants to be an electrician, for instance, can involve the CTE as well as other courses that can be aligned, he said.
And for students who want to go on to a four-year school, LHS, because it’s a small school, might lack courses for those students, but the school can partner with White Mountains Community College, said Smith, who has had conversations with WMCC President Chuck Lloyd.
“Our enrollment is telling us we’re not in a position to hire more teachers, but how do we work more closely with the college to create more opportunities for those students?” he said. “We might not be able to offer the higher-end courses here, but we want to continue working with [Lloyd] so we can create that college pathway for those students.”
The goal is pathways to careers in general, whether a student wants to be a lawyer, journalist, electrician, or work in any occupation, said Smith.
“We’re going to create that pathway for you,” he said. “My statement to every student is you need to do something post-secondary, even if it’s doing an apprenticeship. You can’t just get your diploma and walk into a decent-paying job you can advance in.”
Another part of the program of studies is ensuring that students have a five-year plan.
While eighth-graders are often focused on how they will complete high school in the next five years, those in the 10th grade are looking beyond high school and can more clearly identify where they want to be heading, said Smith.
“A great goal would be for every kid who’s sitting on the stage getting a diploma to have a plan,” he said. “Obviously, plans are subject to change, but they have a sense where they are headed and they will hopefully take advantage of the coursework here and accumulate some college credits and have a plan that makes sense for them.”
Initial conversations with teachers indicate that teachers are embracing that way of thinking, said Smith.
While the middle-high school has assets and programs to build on, it also has challenges to navigate.
“The biggest challenge I see from my last tour of duty at the principal’s office is finding teachers,” said Smith. “We’ve had an opening for a math teacher for a year. And it’s not just Littleton, it’s everywhere. People I talk with just can’t find personnel. I’m finding that extremely difficult. We are not immune to the employment issue that other people are suffering from.”
Today, not as many people are going into the teaching profession. And for those who do go into the profession, schools in the region often compete against one another by offering the highest salary they can afford, said Smith.
“It’s a huge challenge,” he said. “Math and science and language arts, it’s critically important that you have good people in those roles … We can’t afford to lose any of our good teachers. We are trying to be creative, but we need bodies in the classroom. I think that would be my number one challenge, to find good people that you can build programs around.”
Smith said he is up to the challenge and the work ahead.
“I want to work closely with the Crusader community, our faculty, staff, students, and parents,” he said. “We’re all in this together so we need to work together.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.