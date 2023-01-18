LITTLETON — With the final numbers in, town officials presented the proposed 2023 town operating budget and 47-article warrant during the budget hearing on Tuesday.
The proceeding drew about dozen community members to the Littleton High School cafeteria.
None had comments or questions about the budget or any of the articles, which were read by Town Manager Jim Gleason.
Proposed is a $9.854 million total operating budget that carries an estimated tax rate impact of $3.34 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The default budget is $9.717 million.
If an article asking voters to discontinue the Littleton Opera House special revenue fund fails, the proposed budget would be reduced by $122,950, with a reduction in the estimated tax rate impact to $3.23.
For a proposed zoning amendment, voters will be asked to approve Article 2, which asks them if they are in favor of amending the town zoning ordinance, as proposed by the Littleton Planning Board, regarding permitted home occupations to clarify that the list of home occupations in the ordinance are examples of the types of permitted home occupations and not a finite list of allowable home occupations.
Voters will be asked to approve two bonds.
One, Article 3, seeks to raise up to $602,200 to make improvements to Dells Dam, which has been deemed deficient and a safety hazard by the state.
The bond amount could be reduced by grants or other funding.
The article requires a 60-percent super-majority vote.
The annual estimated tax rate impact from 2024 through 2030 (2023 will not have an impact) would be 16 cents.
The second bond, Article 4, seeks to raise up to $610,000 to repair roadway culverts — Mann’s Hill and Palmer Brook ($250,000), Keeler Road and Baker Brook ($150,000), Riverside Drive at Curtis Brook ($150,000), and South Street and Curtis Brook ($60,000).
The article requires a 60-percent super-majority vote.
The annual estimated tax rate impact from 2024 through 2030 would be 16 cents.
Voters will be asked to approve three union contracts, one for the police department, one for the Littleton fire and EMS, and one for employees in the highway department and transfer station.
A sewer operating budget of $1.286 million and a Littleton Water and Light operating budget of $14.852 million would be funded by user fees and carry no tax rate impact.
Article 14 asks residents to let the Select Board enter into a three-year lease with the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill group for up to 33 acres of town-owned property under terms negotiated by both, and with the town in consultation with the Littleton parks commissioners and in accordance with town zoning and planning regulations. The article does not carry a tax impact.
Article 15 seeks a land swap between the town and state, with the state Department of Transportation receiving town-owned land along Route 18 near the hospital and the town receiving state-owned land along Riverside Drive. There is no tax impact.
Voters will also be asked to approve $80,000 for parking improvements in town (11-cent tax impact) and $500,000 in road and sidewalk improvements (60-cent tax impact).
Article 27 asks to discontinue the opera house special revenue fund established in 1995 and transfer the remaining balance to the town’s unassigned fund balance. If the proposed budget is defeated and the default budget passes, Article 27 will be void.
Article 28 asks voters to raise $122,950 for opera house operations, with $82,950 from taxation and $40,000 from the opera house special revenue fund. If Article 27 passes, Article 28, which carries a tax rate impact of 11.5 cents, would be void.
Article 47 is a non-binding article that asks voters if they are in favor of moving forward with the potential of building or purchasing a permanent town office.
It carries no tax impact.
It is recommended by the Select Board 3-0 and not recommended by the budget committee 0-5.
Including the budget and all warrant articles, the grand total estimated tax rate impact per $1,000 is $6.924, up $1 from last year’s rate of $5.925.
Although Select Board Roger Emerson during the board’s Jan. 3 work session suggested a possible article asking voters to set aside $50,000 to buy back Bertha, the 1931 LaFrance fire engine that had been owned by the town for decades before being sold to the Eureka Hose Co., no related article will be on the warrant.
Earlier on Tuesday, Gleason said he spoke with the current owner of Bertha, David Houghton, who told him he won’t be finished restoring Bertha until the end of the year. Gleason said it is currently undetermined how much it would cost the town to buy back a restored Bertha.
Emerson and others have suggested that Bertha come back under town ownership for parades and for display, possibly at the Littleton Opera House.
Eureka Hose members said they would like the town to have a protected place to keep Bertha so the truck does not deteriorate again. Currently, the town does not have such a location.
The town deliberative session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the high school cafeteria.
Snow dates for the two meetings would be the following night.
The town meeting ballot vote is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 14 at the Littleton highway garage.
