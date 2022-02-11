Littleton:Proposed Gift Of Land For New Elementary School Remains On Table

LITTLETON — While the last two Littleton School District town votes were without articles asking residents to approve funding for land and site studies for a new Lakeway Elementary School, a committee remains at work studying options.
During the Littleton School Board’s meeting on Monday, two members of the Lakeway Building Committee said the proposed gift of land, 17 acres at the top of Grove Street, is still being offered by the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, though it’s not without it challenges, among them time.
“We are starting to meet on a regular basis because we know that time is a factor, especially if we proceed with the Daughters property,” said school board and committee member Erica Antonucci.
The committee met Wednesday and is breaking it up into different areas, she said.
“The focus this time around will be renovations and options for renovating,” said Antonucci. “Once we conclude that part, we’ll move into the other options, rebuild or consolidation and things like that.”
Options in recent years have included building new on 29 acres called Greenwood Acres at the top of Elm Street (the last offer for the school district to buy the land was $500,000), build new on the Daughters property, renovate the existing 70-year-old school along Union Street, or possibly renovate and expand the former middle school across the street from the current Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School building.
School board and Lakeway committee member Matt St. John briefed the school board on his recent meeting with Sister Carol of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
“We had a great meeting,” he said. “They expressed, understandably, some frustration with what they saw as a lack of communication between the school board as it pertained to their proposed gift. We had expressed a commitment, Erica and I, on behalf of the board that we would keep them posted with each meeting.”
St. John said he has been communicating directly with Sister Carol after each of the Lakeway subcommittee meetings to give her a sense of what’s being discussed in the event that the committee does end up making a recommendation to the board and the town to move forward with new construction on the Daughters property.
“There are definitely some challenges by way of timeline and budget and all of the considerations with the state,” said St. John. “One of the big ones that we discovered over the course of the last couple of meetings is there’s a kind of misalignment between the state’s timeline for intent to file and your actual application [for state building aid to cover some of the total cost of new construction] and the [Daughters] timeline for the conditions that they expressed when they initially made their offer to the school board and to the town.”
The Daughters was given a clear outline of what a potential timeline could look like as the committee sees it now, though right now it doesn’t match up with the realities and the time constraints the school district is under, he said.
“When they had originally made the offer they suggested it was contingent on a shovel being in the ground by April of 2024,” said St. John. “Being that we’re just about two years out from that, I just think, even if we are to make that recommendation and get all of the votes necessary, that we’re a lot farther away from that in putting a shovel in the ground.”
The most recent estimate for new construction was about $20 million. If awarded, state building could cover about half or a little more of that cost, thereby reducing the local taxpayer share.
Voters, though, have not been keen on the more recent warrant articles put before them regarding Lakeway.
In 2019 and 2020, they rejected articles asking for $500,000 to purchase Greenwood Acres, which the school district’s architect then concluded was the best site, along with several hundred thousand dollars for site and engineering work.
In 2021, they rejected a request for $30,000 to enlist a project manager to devote time to study options for Lakeway and bring forth multiple options and building proposals for a future town vote.
Meanwhile, district officials said the school is aging, is deficient in building and life-safety codes, and is costing more to repair, and some have said the cost to renovate the existing building would almost be as much to build new, and more upgrades and repairs to the existing building would still be needed in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.