Littleton:Public Safety Departments Get Big Boosts

LITTLETON — As the town works to reduce its budget to give taxpayers a break during the coronavirus pandemic, it recently received two boosts for public safety — a free fire engine for Littleton Fire Rescue and a grant to help pay the salary and benefits of the new narcotics officer at the Littleton Police Department.
Both went to a public hearing on Monday and were accepted by the Littleton Board of Selectmen.
The fire apparatus, a 1994 E-One Fire Engine, Model Sentry, equipped with a 1,000-gallon water tank and a 1,250-gallon-per-minute Hale Pump, is now LFR’s Engine 4 and was given to the town of Littleton in March by the Rochester Fire Department.
Engine 4 replaces LFR’s Engine 3, a 1995 truck that, while a year newer, had corroded enough on its underside and frame to become a life-safety issue.
“There was so much corrosion, we couldn’t keep it in service,” said LFR Capt. Chad Miller.
Engine 3 had been repaired several times, but the life-safety inspection concluded repairs will no longer do, said Littleton Town Manager Andrew Dorsett.
“Littleton was so dependent on Engine 3 and it got a lot of wear and tear,” said Dorsett. “We are so thankful to the Rochester Fire Department. They have a strict vehicle replacement plan and this one cycled out, and when they heard about our problem, they hooked us up.”
Although Engine 4 is not the permanent solution, it can help the town advance a plan for the next replacement, he said.
Engine 4 is in good shape, and the hope is that the town can use it for at least a few years before replacing it with a newer engine, said Miller.
“I think Rochester had a preventative maintenance program, probably with a fleet that allowed for it, and operated out of multiple stations with multiple engine companies, and they had the depth to allow that maintenance to occur,” he said. “It’s an older vehicle, but you’d never know it.”
Because LFR is a much smaller station, its fire engines are used regularly and cannot be rotated in use to the same extent.
For the new fire engine that will some day replace Engine 4, LFR is seeking a grant of about $595,000 from the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program that would be 95 percent federal funding, leaving a town share of just 5 percent, or about $28,300.
When the time comes and if the grant is awarded, Miller said the department will take a close look at the conditions of both Engine 4 and LFR’s Engine 6, a 1997 truck, and determine which one will be taken out of service.
Several days ago, LFR also received a backup ambulance, an expenditure approved by voters, for the town’s in-house Emergency Medical Services.
Police Grant Funding
As the Littleton Police Department strives to stay on top of the growing drug caseload, selectmen accepted a two-year grant of $75,000 from the New Hampshire Department of Justice/New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force to help fund the salary, benefits, equipment and uniforms for the new narcotics officer position approved by town meeting voters in March.
Article 17 allows the town to raise $66,000, with offsetting revenue of $39,600 from the grant, to fund the position for nine months of 2020. The full-year cost of $88,891 will be added to the proposed and default budgets beginning in 2021, and will also be offset by the grant funding.
On Tuesday, Chris Tyler, deputy chief of the Littleton Police Department, said the grant can be renewed every two years if the partnership between LPD and the Justice Department proves mutually beneficial.
The officer to fill the position will be hired in-house.
On May 4, James Hamel, of the Woodstock Police Department, will fill the position vacated by the new narcotics officer, who will be dedicated to working on drug investigations and collaborating with local, state, and federal police agencies.
The selection process for the narcotics officer will soon begin and the goal is to have the officer in place at the beginning of June, said Tyler.
Although a small town of 6,000 residents, Littleton ranks near the top of municipalities in the state with per capita fatal overdoses, with eight suspected overdose deaths in Littleton in 2019.
The drug and opioid epidemic has ravaged many communities, said Tyler.
“We’re hoping the officer assigned to this duty will be a force multiplier to help reduce illegal drug trafficking and distribution,” he said. “We are very grateful to the town for recognizing that this is a good thing and we are grateful to the select board for accepting the grant money.”
