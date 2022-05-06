Longtime Littleton public servant and attorney Brien Ward was given a commendation by Governor Chris Sununu and the Executive Council on Wednesday, May 4.
Ward, 70 — a lifelong citizen of Littleton — retired early last month and was not in attendance at the ceremony as he is currently recovering from surgery. Ward’s three children and their families accepted the award on his behalf.
“Throughout my life, I have watched my father dedicate his time and resources to the North Country and Littleton communities in an effort to contribute to their improvement,” said Attorney John Ward, Brien’s eldest son. “My father’s work was instrumental in so many ways to a lot of people. I speak for everyone in the Ward family when I tell you how proud we are to accept the commendation for him.”
The document speaks to Ward’s service as a leader in revitalizing Littleton’s Main Street as well as making improvements to Littleton High School.
“Brien’s leadership helped bring people together for the good of their community, and his efforts have helped Littleton grow and thrive,” reads the commendation.
Ward graduated from Littleton High School in 1970, the University of New Hampshire in 1974 and UNH Law School in 1986. He began his law practice in town in 1987, working there until his retirement thirty-five years later in April 2022. Prior to opening his law office, Ward served as Vice President of Ward Mechanical Contractors, Inc.
He played many roles in bolstering the town’s economy, founding the Littleton Economic Development Task Force, serving as the president of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce and Littleton Main Street, Inc and as a director of the Littleton Industrial Development Corporation and Northern Community Investment Corporation.
Ward participated in local governance in a multitude of ways over the past fifty years, serving for periods of time on the planning board, school board, select board, conservation commission and budget committee. He also served on the state level as a Republican representative for Grafton County District One from 1998 to 2002 and again from 2008 to 2010.
Ward was named Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year in 1993.
“The state is blessed to have a community leader such as Brien Ward of Littleton who gives full devotion to his community, state, and family,” said Executive Councilor Joe Kenney. “I congratulate both Brien and his wife, Connie, for being model NH citizens and for their example they have left behind for the next generation.”
