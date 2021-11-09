Littleton Purchase Of Riverfront Property Goes To Special Town Meeting

LITTLETON — The town’s planned purchase of a riverfront parcel for future development will soon be going to a special town meeting and vote.
At town meeting 2020, voters approved $175,000 in taxpayer funding toward the total $450,000 purchase of a 7-acre parcel currently owned by Ron Murro.
Selectmen also entered into a lease-purchase agreement with Murro for acquiring the property, but that agreement expires in less than two months, on Dec. 31.
“We ran into some significant and unfortunate delays in that process, with the Yellowbook appraisal,” Littleton Town Manager James Gleason told selectmen during their meeting on Monday.
Those delays have now been resolved, but the Dec. 31 deadline still looms, he said.
Selectmen on Monday approved Gleason’s two-part recommendation to exercise the town’s option to purchase the property to complete the riverfront project, pending approval of a state grant that would fully reimburse a town share of $120,000 toward the acquisition, and to hold a public hearing on Nov. 15.
(The $155,000 making up the balance of the $450,00 comes from private donations that selectmen are expected to approve during their meeting on Dec. 13).
Along with the first part, the board approved Gleason’s second recommendation to task the town attorney with petitioning Grafton Superior Court to hold the first session of the special town meeting on Dec. 10 and the second session and public vote on Jan. 7 to allow voters to approve the $120,000 to be added to the $155,000 in donations.
Although the town’s deadline for property acquisition is Dec. 31, Mike Welch, senior project manager at Northern Community Investment Corp., and Walter Mitchell, legal counsel for the town of Littleton, recommended that the town begin the closing process now, said Gleason.
On Friday, Gleason said he met with Murro, who was amenable to completing the closing before Dec. 31, but having the $120,000 held in an escrow account until the Jan. 7 town vote.
“The issue is the purchase price is $450,000,” said Gleason “The town through a warrant voted $175,000 and then there’s $155,000 in donations. That comes to $330,000, so we’re $120,000 short and that would have to come out of the general fund. The good news is we already have a grant for $200,000. If we voted on [Jan. 7], we would be able to apply to get the $120,000 back.”
Selectman Roger Emerson said the town has to spend the money to get it back and reimbursed through the grant.
If the vote for the property purchase fails, Gleason said the $120,000 comes back to the town.
The public hearing and the first town meeting session for voters will describe where the money is coming from and how it will be reimbursed, he said.
River District Redevelopment Commission Chairman John Hennessey said the $175,000 in taxpayer funding toward the purchase passed by a wide margin and nothing has changed in regard to any of the expenditures on the town side.
“The taxpayers will still pay $175,000,” he said. “From what I understand, this is really common. The town pays the bills upfront and is reimbursed by the grants that have already been approved.”
The warrant article promised taxpayers they would get at least a 2-to-1 match on the $175,000, but then taxpayers got a 3-to-1 match, said Hennessey.
“Then the town subsequently went out and got another $600,000 at no cost to the taxpayer, so it’s now a 7-to-1 match,” he said. “We are going to get a $1.4 million town improvement for $175,000. It’s a lot of steps we had to go through. It could be potentially confusing to the taxpayer, but really nothing has changed coming out of the taxpayers’ pocket. We are going to get even more than they realized.”
The $200,000 grant from the New Hampshire Land and Water Conservation Fund is earmarked specifically for the purchase.
“If we don’t buy the land, we don’t get the $200,000 and the state will take it back,” said Gleason.
The first phase is the property purchase for what will be the Riverfront Commons Park.
The second phase is an assessment of the property, which will be done through another grant, said Gleason.
The property is on the Littleton Area Senior Center side of the footbridge, on the south side of the Ammonoosuc River.
Following a purchase, plans for the parcel include a new welcome center, restrooms, and flex areas and green space for events and recreation.
