Littleton Quilt Guild Donates Quilts To Veterans

LITTLETON — In time to honor local veterans by Veterans Day, the Littleton Quilt Guild has a new group that this week donated quilts to three veterans during a ceremony at the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816.
Another round of quilt donations is planned for December and more in the future.
“A group of ladies branched off just this year to make these,” Jane Ladd, who founded the Littleton Quilt Guild more than 15 years ago, said Wednesday. “This group is called the Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 and has chapters in states across the nation.
The Sew Far North Quilts of Valor group is the newest in New Hampshire, which now has six.
A quilt of valor is a handmade quilt awarded to a military service member or veteran who has been touched by war as a way, stated by the foundation, to say “thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
“This was our first presentation and we’re just getting started,” said Ladd. “Four more quilts will be presented in December.”
The group meets twice monthly on Mondays at the Littleton Community House.
“The quilts are lap-sized and they are donating their own time and usually their own fabric,” said Ladd.
Quilts of Valor was founded by Catherine Roberts, of Iowa.
“She thought it would give comfort to living veterans who have served and this would be a good idea because quilters like to share their art and their sewing talents,” said Ladd. “Quilts, probably any quilt, are known for giving comfort and a cozy feeling and a warm feeling to people. Several of us in the Littleton Quilt Group were thinking about projects and several of us already knew of the national program that makes these quilts.”
Honored with quilts on Monday at the Littleton VFW were veterans Kelly Nelson, Dori Hamilton, and Tonya Eastman.
Nelson, of Monroe, was an active Marine from 1989 to 1993 and served in the Gulf War, in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. She served as a military police corrections specialist.
Eastman, of Littleton, was in the active Air Force from 1986 to 1993, serving in the Gulf War, including Desert Storm and Desert Shield. She was awarded the Volunteer Honor Guard, Health Service Management, National Defense Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, and Airman Leadership School award.
Hamilton, of Lisbon, served as a nurse in the Navy from 1967 to 1987 and was stationed for naval support activity in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970 to support a 600-patient hospital of U.S. and allied military members and civilians in Da Nang.
Hamilton also worked in the White House medical unit for three years during the Carter Administration and one year during the Reagan Administration. She was the senior nurse at the unit and retired from the Navy as a commander.
Several weeks ago, Hamilton was contacted by Sew Far North Quilts of Valor about the donation.
“I’m really impressed,” she said. “It certainly holds a lot of meaning for me being a Vietnam Vet. I feel honored and privileged to be one of the first three recipients. The VFW did a wonderful job of hosting and providing a formal program with their color guard.”
The three quilts were made by Sew Far North Quilts of Valor members Linda Greenwood, Jane Graham, and Jeanne Bernett and they were quilted by Andrea Graham.
Previously, Graham, who owns the Sew Far North Quilting Studio in Littleton, had several quilters come into her studio expressing interest in making quilts of valor, said Ladd.
“From there it developed that they would branch off and spend a Monday afternoon twice a month getting together and sharing ideas and working on some of these quilts,” she said. “Quilting is a social friendship activity and they just branched. There are about 10 of them now that meet.”
In total, the Littleton Quilt Guild has about 20 men and women members who meet on Thursdays.
For years, the guild has been involved in a host of projects, many of them charity projects.
“The Littleton Quilt Guild has made quilts for Second Chance cat shelter that are raffle quilts,” said Ladd. “Mostly what we have done are raffle quilts. We have also done quilts for Littleton hospice. A year and a half ago, we made over 1,000 masks on our own when COVID started and distributed those to some senior citizen homes, nursing homes, and individuals. This is when you couldn’t get these masks. We have done bags for the nursing home that residents use on their walkers so they can carry their books or whatever. It gives them a pocketbook that hangs over a walker. We’ve done some pillowcases that are novelty fun pillowcases for children who have been in the hospital or coming out of a hospital situation.”
As for honoring veterans, Sew Far North Quilts of Valor has a long future ahead of it, she said.
“I think it’s a continuing program that this group will work on for a while,” said Ladd. “There’s a lot of quilters who are still sewing and want to donate their time and this is certainly a worthwhile thing to do.”
