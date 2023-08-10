Nearly three years ago, Baby Sienna, granddaughter of Melinda Morisette, Lakeway Elementary School’s reading specialist, was born almost four months premature, at 23 weeks.
The daughter of Hardwick natives Will and Megan Hay, who currently live in South Carolina, Sienna spent five months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
The early weeks were uncertain after her weight dropped to 13 grams and she was given a 50-percent survival rate.
Local residents as well as Littleton’s Lakeway school community, which organized a fundraiser and campaign in late 2020 called “Sienna Strong,” rallied around Sienna, who turns 3 in November.
In the past two years, Sienna has made great strides.
On July 28, she graduated from physical therapy.
“I am very proud of all the progress she has made,” said Morisette. “She is doing amazingly well.”
Morisette said she is also proud of Will, her son-in-law, for recently publishing a picture book titled “The Littlest Penguin: A NICU Story,” which chronicles Sienna’s journey and offers support and a message of hope for other NICU parents with children born premature.
“He had a dream and made it become a reality,” said Morisette. “He and Megan are the perfect parents for Sienna. They both support her in every way possible and do all they can to provide everything that can help Sienna’s continued progress.”
Will Hay said Sienna’s journey has been a long road, and while she has completed physical therapy, she still has weekly occupational and speech therapy, has a feeding tube, although she can now eat by mouth, and still has a few specialists she follows up with several times a year.
“But she’s doing great,” he said. “It’s amazing how much progress she makes. Once she finishes her therapy, there won’t be much more.”
Hay described a daughter with a perpetual smile on her face.
“She’s always a happy little girl and so smart,” he said. “She can count to 20, knows her a-b-c’s, and all her body parts. She’s enrolled in swimming, dance, and soccer. She loves Minnie Mouse, dolls, baking, swimming, and playing outside.”
Hay detailed the process of writing his book.
“I’ve always wanted to write a book, but didn’t know what to write about,” he said. “But when Sienna came along, it made sense to me.”
He began diving into the book five months ago, and in June, self-published it on Amazon.
The synopsis reads: “Sienna is a baby penguin who was born in the NICU. She has to face many challenges and obstacles, but she has also received a lot of love and care from her parents, doctors, nurses, and friends. This is a heartwarming and inspiring story of courage, hope, and healing for anyone who has ever been in the NICU or knows someone who has. Join Sienna as she goes from NICU to home, and discovers a whole new world of adventures waiting for her!”
Hay said, “It’s a good way to connect with other NICU families, especially families that are going through it now. We try to give back as much as we can.”
After Sienna came home, Megan and Will have been doing a yearly fundraiser around her birthday and Christmas, when they gift all of the NICU families with books, journals, blankets and more, things that he said will hopefully give them a little cheer around the holidays while they’re in the hospital.
For one week in July, Will, who works at Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Megan, who works for a hospice agency, visited Vermont.
It was Sienna’s first time to her parents’ home state.
“She’s able to travel and we wanted her to meet her cousins and her aunts and uncles and extended family members for the first time,” he said.
On the New Hampshire side, Morisette briefs her friends and students on her granddaughter’s strides and achievements.
“I keep my colleagues at Lakeway up to date with Sienna’s progress every chance I get,” she said.
