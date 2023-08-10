Nearly three years ago, Baby Sienna, granddaughter of Melinda Morisette, Lakeway Elementary School’s reading specialist, was born almost four months premature, at 23 weeks.

The daughter of Hardwick natives Will and Megan Hay, who currently live in South Carolina, Sienna spent five months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments