LITTLETON, N.H. - Littleton Regional Healthcare is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing to the greater Littleton area.
Expanded testing leads to early intervention and better community surveillance, which are key in controlling the spread of COVID-19, hospital officials said.
Those seeking COVID-19 testing must obtain prior authorization from their physician or provider. If you need a physician or provider order, 1-603-575-6000 to make arrangements for a virtual visit with LRH’s Emergency Department.
To receive testing, patients may drive up to the designated testing site located outside of the Medical Office Building at LRH at their convenience.
Testing is available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. When you enter the LRH campus, make a right-hand turn and follow the red drive-up testing signs.
Hospital officials ask that you remain in your vehicle while in line and during testing.
Results may take up to 72 hours. LRH will notify you of your test results.
Pre-op patients arriving for COVID-19 testing should continue to come to the Main/Emergency Department entrance for sample collection, hospital officials said.
