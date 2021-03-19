Littleton Regional Healthcare:114th Annual Meeting Highlights COVID Challenges, Successes

LITTLETON — The COVID-19 pandemic threw financial and other challenges at Littleton Regional Healthcare, but hospital officials, during LRH’s 114th annual meeting, spoke of how LRH overcame the hurdles and what lay in store for the future.
In its more than a century of holding annual meetings, number 114 was a first — pre-recorded and released on video.
“2020 was a year that presented us with challenges unlike anything we’ve encountered in our long history,” said LRH President and CEO Bob Nutter. “But with your support and the hard work and dedication of our staff, we overcame every obstacle COVID-19 presented. I’m beyond proud to work alongside the health care professionals at LRH. I thank the management team that navigated through this past year. With their leadership and our unbelievable staff, we proved just how resilient and capable we are. This past year required us to think outside of the box and develop some new and innovative ways of doing things. This meeting is a perfect example.”
Jeff Woodward, the incoming chairman of LRH’s volunteer board of trustees, thanked outgoing chairman Roger Gingue and said he looks forward in the year to come to build on the great work and achievements accomplished.
“We are still strong and mission-driven and thinking about our future,” said Woodward. “This time last year, we presented several strategic projects that were underway. While several of those projects are on hold, we remain optimistic about the opportunities for growth in the new year.”
Outgoing board treasurer and incoming board vice-chair Erin Hennessey presented the financials, which for a time were in a climate of uncertainty.
“Given the pandemic challenges that the hospital faced for most of the fiscal year, our financial results are not as bleak as originally projected,” said Hennessey. “This was all due to our staff that worked tirelessly to resume surgical services that were originally postponed due to COVID-19.”
The operating margin ended the year $6 million less than originally budgeted for, and it came in $4 million in the red.
Gross revenues were $179 million, net revenues $87 million, and total patient visits 136,000.
Early in the pandemic, the hospital began seeing a drop in billing and net revenue, but that began to come back slightly in May, she said.
By August, the hospital was back to its normal budget projects, and even slightly higher, and has been able to keep up with its budget ever since, said Hennessey.
Because of the pandemic, there was a 7-percent reduction in total LRH staff, from 557 in 2019 to 518 in 2020, though medical staff increased from 262 to 266, a 1.5-percent increase.
“Those who serve Littleton patients are professional and caring and compassionate,” she said. “Littleton Regional Healthcare is proud to be the largest employer in the area and of our commitment to our patients, regardless of their ability to pay.”
Despite the challenges, LRH in 2020 committed $4.6 million in community benefits and charitable health care, along with programs and services for patients and their families in LRH communities.
Ed Duffy, LRH medical director, updated the community on the hospital’s response to the pandemic, beginning in January 2020 when a patient transported to LRH who was thought to have the virus ended up being one of the first COVID-19 patients in the state.
By February 2020, LRH had set up an incident command with rapid response to daily situations and soon implemented source control within the building to reduce transmission and keep healthy patients away from sick ones.
It also increased surge capacity and ICU beds and regular beds (all with oxygen and monitoring) in the event of a spike in virus cases.
And tested in the last year have been more than 13,000 community members.
“Here we are a year later and we’ve come a long way,” said Duffy.
Current safety protocols at LRH and elsewhere are expected to remain in effect until at least the summer, he said.
“Only when get more vaccine into people’s arms will we be able to return to more normal activity, and we look forward to that time,” said Duffy.
Playing a key role in coordinating LRH’s vaccination clinics, the first one of which began for hospital staff in mid-December, is Koren Superchi, chief nursing officer and vice-president of LRH’s patient care services.
While other hospitals had two-thirds of their staff committing to being vaccinated, LRH ended up having 80 percent, she said.
Community members in phase 1b have been getting their vaccine for the last several weeks and Littleton area teachers in 2a began receiving their first shot on Friday.
“We are looking forward to moving on to the next phases of vaccine distribution,” said Superchi. “LRH plans to continue with our vaccine clinics for as long as the state needs us … Herd immunity is 80 percent of the residents in New Hampshire vaccinated. We are hoping to have community-wide vaccination by late spring or early summer … I think the vaccine distribution is a ray of hope for some normalcy very soon.”
In closing, Nutter thanked LRH staff, who have been on the “front lines” all year and are “healthcare heroes,” and the individuals and businesses who extended support in the last year, from donations of personal protective equipment to expressions of gratitude to front-line workers.
“We appreciate the outpouring of community support,” he said. “We are thrilled the vaccine distribution is underway and are optimistic that everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine will have the opportunity in the coming months. I personally look forward to the day when we can bring back our wonderful volunteers and see you wall in the hallways of LRH.”
