LITTLETON, NH — Littleton Regional Healthcare, in keeping with its mission of meeting the healthcare needs of the region since 1907, has been preparing to serve the region during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Four weeks ago, LRH activated its Emergency Incident Command System in response to the COVID -19 public health emergency. The Incident Command System is a management system that assists hospitals and healthcare organizations in improving emergency management planning, response, and recovery capabilities for unplanned and planned events. By utilizing the principles in Incident Command System, LRH is prepared for the projected dramatic increase in patient volume due to the pandemic, commonly referred to as a “surge”.

