LITTLETON, NH — Littleton Regional Healthcare hosted its 25th annual Dr. Moose Golf Tournament.

This year the event was held virtually with no actual outdoor tournament due to COVID-19. Despite not having a live event, LRH raised $30,400 due to the generosity of previous sponsors and players. Sponsors were automatically entered in a raffle, with winners announced on a weekly basis and proceeds supporting the LRH COVID-19 Relief Fund.

