Littleton Regional Healthcare Welcomes First Baby In 2021

LITTLETON, N.H. – Parents Dorianne Griffith and Karon Seaberry welcomed baby Sylas on Jan. 2, 2021 at 2:59 a.m. Baby Sylas is the first born at Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Sauter Birthing Suite in 2021. Sylas weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long.
The Littleton Regional Healthcare Auxiliary provided the new parents with a basket full of baby items to take home. Dorianne and Karon reside in Bloomfield, Vermont and are excited to bring baby Sylas home to meet his 2½-year-old brother, Karon Jr.
